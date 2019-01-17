Kathy Bates Shows Off Brand New Look After Losing Almost 60 Pounds, Reveals Her Weight Loss Secrets

Kathy's looking very different as she reveals her secrets to dropping an amazing almost 60 pounds.

Kathy Bates is showing off a whole new look after dropping a seriously impressive close to 60 pounds. The 70-year-old American Horror Story and Misery actor looked almost unrecognizable compared to just a couple of years ago while attending WebMD’s Health Heroes event in New York City on January 15 as she proudly showed off her slim figure and revealed all the secrets to dropping the pounds.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the event in the Big Apple this week, Kathy admitted that she feels like a whole new person after steadily shedding the weight over a few years.

As for how she managed it, she told the outlet that much of her weight loss was just down to knowing when to stop eating, which doesn’t always mean finishing all the food on her plate.

“Mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away,” Bates told the site this week when asked about her big secret.

“At some point when you’re eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that’s really your brain and your stomach communicating that you’ve had enough. The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away,” she said of making sure she only eats until she’s full, not always until her plate is clear.

Kathy also revealed to the site that she managed to get herself into a healthier lifestyle by saying no to unhealthy foods such as soda or junk food that she used to enjoy more regularly.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

But while the former The Office star lost her weight the healthy way over a longer period of time, she admitted that she wished she’d started her journey to a healthier lifestyle a long time ago after realising that she can now do a number of things she couldn’t before, even something as simple as walking.

“I have never been in such good health. I just had a physical. I’m doing great,” Bates shared of how her newfound healthy lifestyle has changed her at the age of 70. “I feel like a completely different person. I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Her impressive weight loss comes after Kathy opened up about feeling as though she’s now in the “third act” of her career, which first started way back in the 1970s.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she revealed that she felt as though American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy had “resurrected” her career by giving her a role in the hugely successful drama shortly after the was diagnosed with breast cancer and her previous series Harry’s Law was canceled by NBC in 2012 after just two seasons.

“This is the third act, and I never dreamed any of this stuff would happen,” she said of her career during the 2016 interview with the outlet of Ryan, who’s also the man behind other huge shows such as Glee, Feud and Nip/Tuck.

“He really did it all,” Kathy then continued, adding that she believes the TV mogul “brought me back to life during a difficult period in my life.”