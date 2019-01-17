‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, January 18: Thorne Feels Left Out & Sally’s Gift To Hope

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 17 reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) will begin to question his role in the family. The recently married husband will see the vision he had for his family begins to unravel when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) stays for dinner.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will show her compassionate side when she and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) visit Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), per Highlight Hollywood.

Thorne Forrester Feels Left Out

Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) recently got married to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that they got married the day before Bill and Katie’s custody battle for Will (Finnegan George) began.

It became evident that Thorne had a certain vision for his family that did not include Bill. He thought that Dollar Bill was a deadbeat dad who did not put his son’s best interests first, and he vowed to do better by Will. He thought of his marriage as a second chance for the familial bliss that had escaped him when Darla and Aly had died.

However, things took a radical turn when Bill stepped up for his son. Ever since Katie won the custody case, Bill has made Will the main priority in his life. Therefore, Thorne has not been able to be the father-figure in Will’s life and dashing his hopes of a close-knit family unit.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will ask Thorne if she can invite Bill for dinner. Thorne reluctantly agrees, and he, Katie, Bill, Will, and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) will enjoy some family time. But this will be the first time that Thorne will witness Bill, Katie, and Will interact as a family and he will feel like an outsider.

Sally Stuns Hope

Sally and Hope had a rocky start when the young designer returned to Los Angeles. When Sally was put on the Hope For The Future Team, Hope quickly put her in her place.

Now it seems as if Sally will take the first step in mending their relationship. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will try to comfort Hope with an awesome gift. It appears as if Wyatt and Sally decide that Hope and Liam need an adorable puppy in their lives to distract them from the devastating pain that they are currently experiencing.

Catch a glimpse of the adorable creature on Bold and the Beautiful on Friday, January 18.