Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Fighting With John Legend

Teigen has learned a lot in the years she's been married to the soulful singer.

Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend may be “relationship goals,” but that doesn’t mean they’re perfect, the Huffington Post is reporting. Teigen has learned a lot about relationships since she and Legend wed in 2013, and says she’s made some observations about both the similar and different ways she and her hubby handle conflict.

“A big thing that helps us is the two different ways that we fight,” Teigen explained. “I get very passionate, I get very loud, and he’s very much a diffuser. But in the end, we’re both apologizers; we don’t like to dwell on the same thing.”

Teigen also shared what the couple were most likely to bicker about.

“A lot of our fights revolve around — we don’t have them often — scheduling, communication, or ‘You told me this, but I was holding Luna, and I was baking cookies at the same time, how was I supposed to listen to this and have a conversation?!'”

Many couples can probably relate to these type of disagreements. Fortunately, Teigen says both she and Legend have grown and found better ways to communicate to prevent more arguments from happening.

“I’ve learned to listen to what the other person is upset about and try to make sure that I’m doing everything to not let that same, dumb fight happen again,” Teigen shared.

Teigen’s relationship issues are just an addition to a plethora of things that make the mother-of-two relatable. This makes her a popular follow on social media. The cookbook author has a whopping 10.8 million followers on Twitter and an astounding 22.2 million followers on Instagram. Teigen has acknowledged that she posts “real mom s**t” on her accounts, where she shares the ups and downs of motherhood. While she sometimes struggles raising her children, 2-year-old Luna and 8-month-old Miles, she feels her candor and honesty can be reassuring to other mothers who struggle with the same problems, as well as herself.

“I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me,” Teigen said about being open about issues in her life.

As for her relationship with her EGOT-winning husband, she appears to be more in love than ever despite their occasional tiffs. According to USA Today, Teigen threw a James Bond-themed birthday party for Legend on January 12. Technically, Legend turned 40 on December 28, but the couple opted to wait until the new year to have a proper celebration. Still, Teigen posted a tribute to her husband on her Instagram on his special day, referring to him as “the best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend.”