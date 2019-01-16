Steve Carell Stars In Netflix Comedy Based On Trump’s ‘Space Force’

The show is co-created by 'The Office' showrunner Greg Daniels.

What if The Office took place in space? A new comedy series starring Steve Carell plans to explore that, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Netflix released a teaser on Wednesday, January 16 for the new show, entitled Space Force. The show will be based off of comments President Trump made in June of 2018 that revealed he was working on establishing a sixth branch of government: a space force.

“The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’…or something,” the new teaser says. “This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

Not only will Carell star in the show, but he also co-created it with Greg Daniels. Daniels was the one to take the originally British show The Office and adapt it for a United States audience. The U.S. version became a massive success, and though it aired it’s last episode in 2013, it became one of Netflix’s most-watched acquired series years after the fact. With Daniels and Carell teaming up again for a similar — yet sillier — premise, Netflix is pretty confident that this new show will see some success too. 3 Arts’ Howard Klein, who also worked on The Office, will serve as executive producer for the project.

Reportedly, once Netflix heard that Carell was ready to return to a television series, they aggressively pursued Space Force so they could pick the series up. The show wasn’t even shopped to other networks or platforms. Carell hasn’t worked in television for a while now, opting to establish himself as a film actor. He most recently starred in movies like Beautiful Boy, Vice and Welcome to Marwen. His return to television doesn’t just include Space Force, however — Carell is also set to appear in an upcoming series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon that has yet to be named. That show was picked up straight-to-series, and Apple has ordered two seasons and 20 episodes of the drama.

Carell has been constantly questioned about a possible The Office reunion, with the actor continuing to deny this possibility every time. According to Deadline, his opening monologue during his time as host on Saturday Night Live last year poked fun at these pleas, with many former co-stars popping up in the studio audience to urge Carell to return to his iconic role of Michael Scott. Hopefully, this new comedy series will placate both The Office and Carell fans.