Matt Lauer Plots Comeback With Bryant Gumbel & HBO Sports

Lauer & Gumbel are still close, and the HBO Sports host wants to get Matt back on camera.

Despite the tumult of the last year which includes dismissal from the Today show and the end of his marriage, Matt Lauer has maintained his friendship with former colleague Bryant Gumbel, the host of HBO Sports, who wants to help the down on his luck talk show host get back on camera.

RadarOnline says that Matt Lauer was spotted in Florida during the first week of January for “secret talks” with pal Bryant Gumbel in the hope of getting Lauer back on the air in a hosting position. Eyewitnesses said they saw Lauer arrive at the West Palm Beach Airport looking much thinner than when he was a morning show host.

“Matt was wearing a sweater despite the Florida heat and looked very thin,” said the source. “He definitely didn’t appear to be himself or anything like how he looked on TV. He was incredibly gaunt.”

But Lauer didn’t head to a hotel, but rather to the home of Gumbel and his wife. Television insiders say that Lauer was in town to plan his next move to return to the small screen after more than a year away.

Matt Lauer and Bryant Gumbel have been friends for years, and Gumbel has stuck by his buddy through the bad times since his break-up with NBC.

Matt Lauer had hoped that when Kathie Lee Gifford announced her exit from Today, the door might be opened at least a crack to return to NBC, which he still considers his home. One source says along with Megyn Kelly’s exit, Lauer could have a shot.

“This just might be Matt’s chance to show that he’s turned over a new leaf!”

After his termination from Today, Matt Lauer had stated that he was done with television and journalism and planned to use his free time to enjoy his three children and relax. But after a harsh year, Lauer is ready to get back to work.

The International Business Times says that after almost a year and a half off camera, Lauer has still not commented publicly on what happened and where he wants to go. Lauer and his estranged wide Annette Roque are on the verge of a divorce, and the former Today host had to divvy up his property with the mother of his three children.

But some friends of Lauer say that he is actually happy not to have a nine to five job, and he would rather just enjoy his family.

“[Matt] is not thinking about working again right now.”