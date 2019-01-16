Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo With ‘Partner In Crime’ Daughter Penelope

Scott Disick and his daughter Penelope are twinning in his latest social media post.

Last night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to his highly-followed Instagram account to share a photo with his only daughter. In the sweet snapshot, the father/daughter duo stand against a white wall in Disick’s house as they both sport nearly matching sweats. Scott looks comfy and casual in a pair of black joggers and a blue jean colored hoodie. He also rocks a pair of white tennis shoes and puts his hands in his pockets as he wears a serious look on his face.

Penelope stands next to her father and looks just like his mini me. The youngster wears her long, dark locks down and she sports a white hoodie and matching white sweats. Like her dad, she also rocks a pair of white shoes and wears a semi-serious look on his face. So far, the image has already earned the father of three a lot of attention with over 877,000 likes in addition to 2,800 plus comments.

Some of Disick’s followers commented on how much Penelope and her dad look alike while countless others took to the photo to comment on what a great dad Scott appears to be. A few others couldn’t get over how quickly Penelope is growing up.

“She’s growing up mad quick, seems like yesterday she was just a peanut,” one fan wrote.

“She’s growing up so fast she looks just like u daddy’s princess.”

“She look a lot like you. Nice picture,” another commented.

And most recently, it was Disick’s ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, who made headlines after an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Kourtney and her sisters Kim and Khloe made an appearance on the late night Bravo show and it was revealed how Kourtney would react if Disick and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were to get engaged.

While Cohen pointed out that there are rumors that claim that Kourtney was terrified that Disick would propose to Richie, she set the record straight by telling Andy that she would congratulate the pair if they did indeed get engaged at some point in the future. Kim also chimed in on the matter to confirm her sister’s thoughts.

“We vacation together. It’s all good!”

And not only has Richie vacationed with Scott, Kourtney, and co but she has also been spotted out to dinner with Kourtney and Scott on two occasions.