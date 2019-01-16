Olivia Culpo Rocks Crop Top While Posing In Front Of Her Own Billboard In Times Square: ‘Dreams Do Come True’

Today, fans are seeing double on Olivia Culpo’s Instagram account.

The model, who recently launched a collaboration with clothing retailer Express, spotted herself on a Billboard in the Big Apple. But it wasn’t just anywhere in New York, the ad appears in NYC’s famed Times Square and the model just couldn’t contain her excitement. In the image, Culpo rocks a white crop top that reads “GRL POWER” and a pair of red jogger pants along with a pullover and high heeled boots. Her toned abs are fully on display as she throws both of her hands in the air and gives a peace sign.

The brown haired beauty wears her dark locks slicked back in a ponytail as she stands proudly in front of a digital billboard with her photo on it. On the billboard, Culpo is sporting the same exact outfit as she is wearing in the snapshot and the look is identical other than the fact that she’s wearing her hair down in the billboard photo.

So far, Culpo’s post has earned her a ton of attention in just a short time of being live on her account. Thus far, the image has garnered her over 41,000 likes in addition to 200 plus comments and growing. Some fans congratulated Culpo on the amazing accomplishment while countless others told her that they wanted to buy her same exact outfit from Express.

“Congrats you look great up there and down here..btw. I almost hit you with my car,” one fan commented.

“This is so cool. And I’m buying all of it.”

“I’ve been following you since your pageant days. Feel proud, definitely not just a pretty face,” another gushed.

Last night, Culpo also posted that she would be meeting fans today between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Express store on 51st & Madison in New York City. And Olivia’s collection is already live on the Express website. The collection features everything from chic workout gear to shorts to crop tops and even dresses. Pieces in the collection range from $34.90-$138.

In a press release, Express President and CEO David Kornberg couldn’t help but gush about the newest collection.

“At Express, we outfit ambitious, driven people with fashion that inspires upward momentum in their lives. Our collection with Olivia does just that with pieces that allow women to dress confidently no matter where their day may take them. The robust assortment offers empowering fashion choices while remaining true to Olivia’s signature style,” he said. “We are thrilled to partner with Olivia as she truly embodies both ‘GRL PWR’ and fearlessness, which come to life in the collection.”