The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Stuns During ‘WWHL’ Appearance, See All The Gorgeous Photos

The ladies appeared on the late night show on Tuesday night.

The ladies of Vanderpump Rules appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, January 15.

Following the latest episode of the show on Monday, the women of the hit Bravo TV series met up with host Andy Cohen and addressed a number of hot topics that have been recently discussed on their show.

In addition to teasing fans of potential pregnancies in 2020, possibly from the likes of Katie Maloney or Brittany Cartwright, the women spoke about Jax Taylor’s rumored hookup with Lindsay Lohan, which they all agreed happened, despite Lohan’s details, and Stassi Schroeder’s super-cool boyfriend, Beau Clark.

Throughout their night on the late night talk show, the women of Vanderpump Rules, including Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, and Kristen Doute, shared a number of photos and video clips from behind the scenes, and from the red carpet.

While each and every cast member looked absolutely stunning, Cartwright and Kent’s looks stood out, mainly due to the fact that they’ve each recently lightened their hair. Although Cartwright added blonde highlights months ago, she appeared to be much blonder during Tuesday’s show. Meanwhile, Kent recently dyed her hair blonde after spending months as a brunette.

Below are several photos shared by the Vanderpump Rules cast on Tuesday night.

During Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, some fans were shocked to hear that Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix have actually grown quite close after spending years on the outs due to their romantic ties to Madix’s current boyfriend Tom Sandoval, who Doute dated for several years.

In addition to confirming they are now on good terms, Madix revealed that Doute was actually the one who gave her the green jumpsuit she was wearing on the show. Doute then explained that their friendship is actually not knew and ended up on the “cutting room floor” of a past season.

Also on Tuesday’s show, Scheana Marie revealed she’s currently having her eggs frozen in hopes of starting a family one day.

“I’m freezing my eggs right now,” Scheana explained to a curious caller. “Literally right now. I’m on day nine today. I can’t drink.”

As for Madix, who has long said that she doesn’t want to get married or have kids, she insisted she is not going to be changing her mind and would be miserable if she were ever to conceive.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.