Celine Dion Shares Emotional Tribute To Her Late Husband On The Anniversary Of His Death

Celine Dion posted an emotional tribute to her late husband Rene Angelil this week, three years after his death. Celine commemorated the sad occasion on her official Instagram page on January 14, sharing a photo of the late music producer alongside a touching message written in both English and her native language French.

“Mon cher René… tu es toujours avec moi… et tu le seras toujours. À ta douce mémoire… xx…,” she wrote in the caption, which translates in English to read, “My dearest René….always with me…..always will be. In loving memory… xx…”

The accompanying photo showed Rene smiling for the camera in front of some stunning scenery, including some snowy mountains.

Fans joined Dion in mourning Angelil in the comments section, with many sharing sweet message of support for the “My Heart Will Go On” singer as she continued to mourn her husband.

“He is sorely missed, I know he is looking after you & the kids from above & is still so proud of you Celine,” one fan sweetly wrote in the comments section after seeing the singer’s tribute. “Thinking of you on this special day,” they added, with two heart emojis.

Another Instagram user shared on the social media site this week, “May he always rest in eternal peace our Rene, Celine be always strong.”

Rene passed away on January 14, 2016, following a long battle with throat cancer. The couple has three children together, 17-year-old son Rene-Charles, and 8-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Celine has been very vocal about how she coped following his death, sharing her grief in multiple interviews.

Speaking to the Sun during a candid interview in 2017, the singer shared that she still consults her husband on decisions – particularly when it comes to her career – and even has a portrait painting of him that she got from a fan at her home that she asks questions to.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life,” Dion told the outlet at the time, adding that Angelil – who she married in 1994 – was the only man she ever kissed and the only man she ever loved. “I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot — for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams…”

But while the star has spoken openly about the grief she’s experienced following the death of her husband three years ago, Dion has also been sharing the good times with her fans.

As the Inquisitr reported back in October, the singer shared a very sweet photo with her millions of fans on Instagram as she celebrated her twins turning 8-years-old.

The adorable family photo shared online featured Celine and her three kids all posing together at what appeared to be a birthday party for Eddy and Nelson.

Dion gushed over her youngest children in the caption with another message posted in both English and French in which she adorably called the twins “my sweet boys.”

“You make me proud every day,” she continued in the very sweet message for the duo online, adding, “I love you with all my heart.”