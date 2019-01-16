Jared Kushner Tried To Pass Off Blackmail & Witness Tampering As ‘Family Matters’

The inner workings of the White House and the Oval Office have become rather a sordid saga since U.S. President Donald Trump took up his seat in the historic home of the Commander in Chief. From scandals plaguing his entire campaign, his relationship with his eldest daughter, his insistence on hiring his nearest and dearest in the highest jobs in government, and his continued use of social media to communicate all sorts of things with the public, it seems something surprising happens with regards to the president every single day.

But Trump is not the only one causing chaos in the White House. The president’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, Jared Kushner, also has plenty of controversy following him around. When Trump first took up office, he handed Kushner a massive portfolio to deal with, even expecting his son-in-law to “fix the Middle East.”

Kushner was also not a fan of Chris Christie, who Trump hired in his early days to deal with the federally-mandated preparations for him to take over the presidency. According to Vanity Fair, Christie was the federal prosecutor who put Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, behind bars for 14 months on “18 counts of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.”

According to the First Son-in-Law, it's perfectly reasonable to retaliate against a government witness https://t.co/j5Al5FyeWh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 15, 2019

Christie is now about to release his memoir, which includes some explosive claims about Kushner. According to Christe, the man now in one of the most influential positions in government had begged his father-in-law not to hire Christie, claiming that the former prosecutor had “acted unethically and inappropriately” with regards to his own father.

Kushner’s father had hired a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, filmed the encounter, and used that footage to blackmail his sister’s husband. Somehow, Kushner sees no problem with what is actually a slew of federal crimes, stating, per Christie, that “the sex tape and the blackmailing, such things were family matter[s], matter[s] to be handled by the family or the rabbis.”

Unfortunately, Kushner got his way when it came to Christie. It wasn’t very long after Trump took up office that he fired Christie from his role. At the time, Steve Bannon was Trump’s senior adviser, and told Christie that “one person only was responsible for the… execution… Jared Kushner, still apparently seething over events that had occurred decades ago.”

It’s certainly not the first time that someone has claimed that Kushner is still holding a grudge for his father’s crimes over Christie’s head. Michael Lewis has also made very similar claims about Christie’s sudden dismissal.

Aside from blaming Christie for his father’s time behind bars, Kushner has also previously pointed the finger at his father’s siblings, who he alleges “stole” documents proving his father’s guilt from the office and handing them over to the authorities.