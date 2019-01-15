Anna Faris Reveals Chris Pratt Texted Her After Proposing To Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt’s announcement yesterday — that he had proposed to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger — may have shocked many people when they found out, but his ex-wife Anna Faris was not one of them.

According to Us Weekly, the Mom star knew the engagement was going to happen, and recently revealed that Chris even contacted her after popping the question.

The Overboard actress talked about her ex-husband’s engagement on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, on Monday, January 14, telling her audience that she had received a text from Chris informing her of the big news.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing.'”

Anna responded to the message, jokingly reminding her ex that she’s an ordained minister — though she admitted that she wasn’t necessarily a good one.

The actress continued, reiterating her excitement, and even admitting that she knew the proposal was coming.

“I’m so happy for them,” she said. “I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other.”

Chris and Anna were married for eight years before announcing their separation in August of 2017, but have remained close — and have developed a strong co-parenting relationship for their six-year-old son, Jack. Just a few months ago on Halloween, Anna and her boyfriend — Michael Barrett — were joined by Katherine and Chris to take Jack trick-or-treating in Los Angeles.

“The truth is there isn’t any bitterness, and I’m just so happy we’re all really happy,” the House Bunny star said of their relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chris announced his engagement to Katherine yesterday. He made a sweet post to his Instagram account, one that included a photo showing his new fiancee sporting a gorgeous ring.

“I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you,” Pratt wrote on his post — one that has accrued 3.6 million likes and nearly 60,000 comments over the course of the last 24 hours. Anna posted in support, again expressing her excitement for the couple.

“I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!!” she said.

The couple’s engagement seems to be following a trend of whirlwind romances in the celebrity world, as People reported that the couple only began dating in June of 2018. This relationship was ushered in with the help of Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, who introduced them — and quickly became serious.