‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Dishes On Boyfriend Brian Carter, Is An Engagement In Their Future?

Find out what their future holds.

Kristen Doute is setting the record straight about her relationship with boyfriend Brian Carter.

During an interview with KTLA Entertainment on January 15, Doute opened up about her current status with Carter, who she began dating in 2015, and admitted she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle, especially with the recent engagements of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

“Carter is great. He’s wonderful. We are great. We are good where we are at,” Doute explained to the hosts.

“I have two friends that are engaged so we’re just going to enjoy our dogs and enjoy our home life,” she explained. “I’m good with where we are at, for sure.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor became engaged in June of last year amid filming on Season 7 and months later, during a trip to Cabo San Lucas that was not filmed, Lala Kent’s movie producer beau, Randall Emmett, proposed.

“I’m so excited for Brittany and Jax’s wedding coming up this summer and then Lala and her boyfriend Randall, and now fiance Randall, are getting married probably the following year. So, I think I can just chill and be a bridesmaid this whole summer,” Doute explained.

Below is the latest photo Kristen Doute shared of herself and boyfriend Brian Carter.

As the interview continued, Kristen Doute confirmed there was absolutely no script when it came to filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules.

“I wish I could say it was all scripted. It would make things easier for me to deal with when I watch it back,” she joked.

Throughout her past several years starring on the Bravo TV reality show, Doute has exposed her love life on the series, starting with her relationship with Tom Sandoval, who is now dating their co-star, Ariana Madix, and also including moments with James Kennedy, who is currently dating model Raquel Leviss. However, when it comes to the seventh season of the show, fans haven’t been seeing as much of Carter as they did during Season 6.

In December 2016, Doute spoke of how the Bravo TV cameras have impacted her dating life.

“This is what I do every day, but if you want to be a part of that, a part of my life, you have to be willing to be a part of this, too,” Doute said. “That’s a really hard thing to explain to someone when they don’t understand how it works and how it really is our everyday life. There just happens to be a camera there.”

To see more of Kristen Doute and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.