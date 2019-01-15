‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Reportedly Slams David Eason As A ‘Clown’ On Twitter

Find out what she said.

Amber Portwood seems to be the latest Teen Mom star to take aim at David Eason and his ongoing erratic antics.

Following comments from Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and others, the Teen Mom OG cast member and mother of two took to her Twitter page, where she reportedly slammed Eason, the husband of Jenelle Evans, as a “clown.”

On January 14, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed Portwood called out one of the men associated with the MTV franchise by saying the person needs “a couple interventions” and labeling him an “abuser.” Although Portwood didn’t say specifically that it was Eason who she was referring to, she seemed to make it clear he was the target of her disses by sharing several articles on Twitter regarding Eason’s odd behavior.

Portwood also said the man she was talking about had a partner who she’s been at odds with in the past. As The Ashley revealed, Portwood and Evans feuded for years but made up in 2014 during a Teen Mom: Ask The Moms special.

“I swear I can’t say names because that’s just me and I don’t want to disrespect anyone. But there’s a certain ‘man’ that needs a couple interventions from some good friends lol. You disgusting clown. I can’t say anymore but I’m so heated. I’ll give you attention…. #tryme #Clown,” Portwood wrote.

“You know who you are and you will respond. or your girl,” she continued. “But family no matter if we hated each other now or in the past never deserves abuse. I had to learn that the hard way as an abuser and also getting a couple whacks myself. #b*tchmen #weak.”

Continuing on to her fans and followers, Amber Portwood said she actually felt bad for the woman this person was with.

“I love that girl through all the s**t talk we’ve done and I expect her to say something back it’s fine but I just can’t be quiet on this I’m sorry,” she tweeted. “I needed the same help on both sides so I understand.”

“He needs help, but he has to want it in order for it to do any good. Til then pray for kids in his care,” she noted.

In her final tweet, Portwood said it should be obvious which person she’s referring to.

“If you can’t put it together as a ‘Teen Mom’ fan then I really don’t know what to say lol come on now?” she told one fan.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.