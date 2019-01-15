‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Doesn’t Have Any ‘Ill Feelings’ Towards Her Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend

She also revealed that fans won't get to see the two women meet for the first time on camera.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 premiered on Monday night and fans were able to catch up with the cast, including Kailyn Lowry. On the new episode, Kail was faced with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend and things didn’t exactly go well.

On the show, Kailyn, her ex-husband Javi, and his girlfriend, Lauren, all ended up at the same soccer game. The game was being played by Kailyn and Javi’s son, Lincoln, and, even though everyone was there, Kailyn managed to leave before having to speak to Lauren, and fans were left wondering when they would get to see the two women meet.

After the show, Kailyn took to Twitter to address fans concerns.

“Tweeted it before. I don’t have any ill feelings towards Lauren. However, you won’t see me officially meeting her for the first time on camera. I just don’t think that’s natural or genuine.”

On the Season 9 premiere, Kailyn also revealed how she learned about Lauren’s pregnancy. According to People, it was her ex, Javi, who broke the news to the reality show star. When he told her that his girlfriend was pregnant, Kail revealed that she wished him well. Despite having been married to Javi and sharing a son with him, she explained that she didn’t have any real feelings about the situation.

“I didn’t even feel anything. I still don’t. ‘Yay, you’re having a baby, cool, good luck,” Kailyn explained to her producer.

On the last season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn was faced with drama since Javi was dating Briana DeJesus, who also appears on the show. Javi and Briana didn’t date too long, but their relationship caused issues between Kailyn and Briana, and fans watched those issues play out on the Teen Mom 2 reunion last year.

Kailyn and Javi married in 2012 and fans watched their marriage play out over the course of the past seasons of Teen Mom 2. The reality show star gave birth to her second child, the couple’s first, in late 2013. The couple’s relationship didn’t remain happy and soon rumors of divorce were rampant. The couple called it quits and finally divorced.

Since then, Kailyn has moved on and gave birth to her third child in late 2017. While her two oldest sons’ fathers have been shown on Teen Mom 2, the father of her third child has no interest in appearing. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that he feels like the show is “her thing.”

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air on MTV next Monday.