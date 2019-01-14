Shannon Beador Debuts Skinniest Look Yet Amid Divorce Drama, Reportedly Weighs Just 125 Pounds [Photo]

Shannon Beador has majorly slimmed down.

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Shannon Beador reportedly weighs just 125 pounds after undergoing a major slim down amid her messy split from estranged husband David Beador.

On January 14, Radar Online shared the latest photo of the reality star and mother of three and revealed she’s dropped more than 20 pounds over the past year.

In response to Beador’s latest weight loss, celebrity nutritionalist Charlene Ciardiello spoke to Radar Online about the reality star’s efforts and suspected she’s slimmed down to just 125 pounds after focusing on a healthy diet, a exercise routine, and trying cool scultping, which she’s been sharing plenty of photos of on her Instagram page.

“Shannon now weights 125 pounds, if not less. That means she has lost the 40 pounds she gained from her split — and a lot more!” Ciardiello explained to the outlet. “Shannon could not let David win. She wants him to eat his heart out when she sees him in court at the end of this month.”

As fans have seen over the past couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador experienced a substantial weight gain ahead of the end of her marriage to David and in the years since, she’s been doing her best to drop the added pounds and get healthy.

Below is the latest photo of Shannon Beador and her impressive weight loss efforts.

Shannon Beador and David Beador called it quits on their marriage at the end of 2017 but remained locked in a bitter divorce battle ever since.

Although Beador has dated here and there since splitting from her husband of 17 years, David has been committed to Lesley Cook since shortly after their breakup.

As fans may recall, Beador spoke about her estranged husband’s new relationship during the Season 13 reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County at the end of last year. Meanwhile, David and his girlfriend steered clear of the reality drama as they enjoyed a number of special vacations with one another, and one with her two small kids.

Weeks ago, as Beador traveled to Florida with her daughter, who was playing in a sporting event, David and Cook posed for Instagram photos in Orlando, where they took her son and daughter to Walt Disney World.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is expected to begin production sometime later this year. No word yet on when the show will begin airing on Bravo TV.