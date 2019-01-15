‘The Bachelor’ 2019: Billy Eichner & Andy Cohen Joke That They Took Colton Underwood’s Virginity

The Bachelor 2019 is heating up, and there has has been no lack of jokes about Colton Underwood’s virginity.

This week, the new Bachelor, Colton Underwood, will be joined by some guest stars, including Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, and comedian Billy Eichner. While they’re all very supportive about Colton’s choice to remain celibate, they’re not going to be able to help the jokes.

This week, Billy Eichner posted on Instagram about appearing on this week’s episode by sharing a photo of himself with Colton.

“I need to tell you guys something. I am on The Bachelor tonight. Colton loses his virginity to me. I have no other comment at this time,” Billy jokingly commented on the photo.

“Wait he told me I was his first,” Bravo host Andy Cohen replied to the comment, earning laughs from fans across social media.

While it is unclear just how big Underwood’s virginity will be as the season plays out, it is evident that the jokes and comments about it aren’t going away.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Colton’s choice to remain a virgin at age 26 was a hot topic in the premiere episode of the ABC series, and was even brought up a whopping 27 times during the three-hour premiere.

Not only did the fans have a lot to say about it in their interviews during the live viewing parties, Chris Harrison also mentioned it, and many of the contestants also spoke out on the topic.

“I know that he’s a virgin, which is kind of concerning. If you only ever have a vanilla cupcake, how do you know you don’t like chocolate? How do you know you don’t like strawberry?” one of Colton Underwood’s women, Demi, said in the premiere episode.

Meanwhile, Underwood recently revealed to Hollywood Life, that he is currently happy at this point in time, which many fans believe means that he is likely engaged following filming the show.

“I am happy of the man I am standing here today and happy at this point in my life,” Colton stated.

“I wanted someone who was going to be fun, spontaneous, challenging — I think that was big for me. Also, just true to who they are and having a sense of who they were and a sense of knowing they could grow and become a better person, too,” Underwood added.

Fans can watch Colton Underwood’s journey on The Bachelor every Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.