Nick Lachey Says That He Prefers To Leave Wife And Kids At Home When He Goes On Tour

Unlike countless other musicians, Nick Lachey prefers to leave his wife, Vanessa, and his three children at home when he heads out on the road to tour.

The 45-year-old recently opened up to People in an interview, wherein he shared the reason why Vanessa and his children — Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix — don’t travel with him when he tours. Lachey says that leaving the kids and wife behind has been the “best formula” that works for the family of five, before going into further detail.

He explained that the first time that he went on tour with 98 Degrees, Boys II Men, and New Kids on the Block, he brought his wife Vanessa and his son Camden — who was the couple’s only child at the time. But now that he has three kids, and some are in school, it’s better to just leave them at home while dad goes away on tour.

“We’ve found it’s really easier to not bring them out and let the kids have their routine,” Lachey says. “Now [Camden’s] in school, and the kids have sports practice and in the summertime they have camps.”

“So it’s just easier to let them be in their routine, and then for us to go and do five or six shows in a row and then shoot home to see the kids for a couple days on our days off.”

And when he is not on tour, and he’s at home with the kids, he says that he likes to unplug from technology and focus solely on his children. However, when he is away from them for so long, Lachey says that they use video chat so that he can read the kids bedtime stories from afar. The father-of-three also made a point to say that nobody likes to be away from their kids — but sometimes, you just have to. Luckily, he can bond with his kids over a classic bedtime story, even when he isn’t home.

“Reading books is a huge part [of our routine]. I could get off stage on the east coast and read Brooklyn her bedtime story,” Lachey recounted to interviewers.

And when he is at home, Lachey is certainly a hands-on dad. The singer shares that he is usually the one who takes Cam and Brooklyn to school — and he also spends time with the kids in the morning. Lachey credits being able to find a balance between work and home life for making his life so great. While he has a career which he loves, he is also able to make time for his adorable children, which is a huge blessing to him.