Jenelle Evans Admits Husband David Wants Her To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Would She Consider Leaving?

Jenelle Evans' husband was fired last February.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, isn’t happy that she’s remained on Teen Mom 2 without him.

Nearly one year after MTV removed Eason from their popular reality show due to his thoughts about the LGBTQ community, Evans spoke out about Eason’s thoughts on her ongoing role.

“He said, ‘You should just leave.’ He’s like, ‘Just do it while you can and get the income while you can,'” Evans explained to Us Weekly magazine on January 14.

As for Eason’s thoughts regarding her reality career, she admitted to the magazine that she sometimes wishes she never signed up to appear on 16 & Pregnant years ago.

“It’s like 50/50. Sometimes you regret it. Sometimes you don’t,” she said. “I’m glad that I filmed as long as I did so far so people can look at my old episodes and maybe learn from my past and up to now. As for my future, I don’t know what it holds and I don’t know what I’m gonna be doing. … I would like to be more professional, get more professional jobs in the entertainment business. Maybe hosting.”

While Evans enjoys showing her fans and followers how far she’s come since becoming a teen mom on 16 & Pregnant, she continues to be faced with scandal due to her controversial relationship with husband Eason. As fans well know, Evans called 911 on Eason in October of last year and told the operator he had “assaulted” her and “pinned” her to the ground.

When the 911-call was made public, fans were shocked to learn that Eason had been accused of potentially breaking Evans’ collarbone but days after the call was released, Evans denied that any violence had taken place between the two of them.

Jenelle Evans also denied her husband was violent with her during an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something. … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together. And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest,” she explained.

Evans went on to explain that she was “drunk” during the 911-call and had been crying for “no reason.”

“I mean, I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” she added.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, don’t miss tonight’s Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premiere at 9 p.m. on MTV.