Britney Spears Wants To Have More Kids Sooner Rather Than Later According To ‘Hollywood Life’

She may not be married or even engaged yet, but Britney Spears has still got babies on the brain.

As she continues to help care for her father, Jamie Spears, the singer has been putting family first. As fans of the songstress know, she recently canceled her upcoming “Domination” residency in Las Vegas to help care for her father, who suffered a spontaneous colon rupture and has been on the road to recovery. According to the Hollywood Life, her father’s recent health crisis has made Britney realize how important family is and a source close to the mother of two says that she would love to to have children with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Britney would really love to have more children, and she has expressed very much wanting to do that sooner rather than later. She’s so happy with boyfriend Sam and would love to have a baby with him. Her father’s health really made her take a step back and figure out what’s important.”

The same source goes on to share that following her father’s scary health issues that could have caused him to die, Britney has taken a step back and is trying to figure out what she wants in her life. The insider claims that Spears has no desire to perform at this time and she’s solely focusing on family and adding more children to her family.

“Her Planet Hollywood residency burned her out more than she though,” the source continued. “She wasn’t ready to have a grueling schedule like that again so soon, and honestly she isn’t sure she’ll be ready again.”

The source goes on to say that while Spears really loves her fans and performing, she has also realized that she is getting older and loves being a mom. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Britney has been leaning on her family to get her through this difficult time amid her father’s health issues.

In particular, the 37-year-old has been leaning on her boyfriend Sam and a source close to the singer says that she can’t imagine going through such a rough time in her life without Sam by her side. Spears can count on Asghari to be there during the good and bad times and she reportedly trusts him with her whole entire heart. And it also helps that her family approves of this relationship as well.

“Britney’s family has seen how good Sam is to her and cares about her, and they have welcomed him into their family with open arms,” an insider shared.

Only time will tell if and when Britney starts a family with Asghari.