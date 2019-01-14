Trump Serving Array Of Fast Food, Pizza To Clemson’s National Championship Football Team At White House

Twitters users were not a fan of tonight's White House dinner menu.

Last week, the Clemson Tigers won the most coveted title in college football, beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 to become the 2018 national champions. Weather permitting, the team will celebrate their victory by making the trip from South Carolina to Washington, D.C. today to visit the White House, where President Donald Trump said he will be serving them a buffet of fast foods, the Hill reported.

Speaking outside the White House with a back drop of snow on Monday, January 14, President Trump told reporters of his agenda for the day, which includes a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana followed by the Clemson football team’s visit to the White House.

The president offered some details of the event with the “very great” and “unbelievable” national champions, including what would be on the menu for dinner–“McDonalds, Wendys and Burger King, with some pizza.”

“I really mean it, it’ll be interesting,” Trump assured the group of reporters. “And I would think that’s their favorite food.”

The public event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight in the East Room of the White House, though the president noted that their visit was dependent on the weather after the D.C. area received several inches of snow over the weekend.

And while Trump seemed excited about his visit with the Clemson Tigers, social media was not quite impressed with the menu that had been cooked up for the champions.

“What in the world? Someone needs to show him the gourmet meals the team is served daily by @ClemsonFB’s staff chefs,” one Twitter user wrote.

He has no idea what athletes eat or how they take care of their bodies. I don’t those kids eat any fast food. When my brothers played in college they had diets they had to follow. He is so out of touch with everything — Tabitha Odell (@tabodell) January 14, 2019

“Yea…because elite athlete’s always choose nutritious fast food when the get hungry…” wrote another.

“Congratulations, Clemson FB! You’re goin to the food court!!” another Twitter user joked.

I'm gonna need Clemson to cancel this visit simply based on the menu. No one eats Burger King anymore. https://t.co/rDIXHK2Ddw — (44-16) 2018 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@JBen1980) January 14, 2019

Tonight will be the second time the Clemson University football team will visit President Trump after the White House. The team previously won the National Championship for the 2016-2017 season, defeating Alabama 35-31 and visiting the White House in during the summer of 2017.

Many, however, are calling for the team to cancel today’s visit to the White House not because of the weather, but rather because of the sitting president they are going to visit.

It’s a shame no one on Clemson will take a stand and not go. https://t.co/qvlGhvnK8M — Notorious Wojo (@NotoriousWojo) January 14, 2019

A number of championship athletes and teams have opted to skip the White House visit in the past since Trump has taken office. The Hill noted that the president has also rescinded invitations to the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles after players criticized him or indicated they had no intentions of going.