Meghan Markle Accidentally Reveals Baby Due Date On Visit To Liverpool

Meghan Markle has let slip her baby due date while speaking to locals on a visit to Birkenhead, Liverpool today.

Up until now, there has been no official confirmation from Kensington Palace or Meghan and Harry themselves about the precise date their baby was due. Royal commentators have speculated that the baby could arrive as early as March.

But speaking to well-wishers in Liverpool, Meghan was overheard saying that she was “six months pregnant,” according to the Daily Mail. That would mean that her baby is due to be born in April.

She was also overheard saying that the royal couple does not know the gender of the baby and when asked if they wanted a boy or a girl, she reportedly replied that they wanted “a surprise.”

The accidental revelation came on Meghan and Harry’s first joint engagement of the year. They were visiting a number of organizations in Liverpool that support and empower vulnerable people in the community.

Meghan was speaking to people who had turned up in Birkenhead’s Hamilton Square, where they were unveiling a plaque close to a new sculpture marking the 100th anniversary of war poet Wilfred Owen’s death that was erected in November. The statue, which is called Futility, is cast in bronze and shows an exhausted World War I soldier.

Meghan was wearing a red wrap coat worn over a figure-hugging $140 purple dress from Babaton by Aritizia. She was also sporting a $2,100 Gabriela Hearst leather “bowling” bag and tall red stilettos, while her hair was tied back in a messy bun.

Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Those in attendance at the unveiling included local veterans and members of the Birkenhead Institute Old Boys, of which Wilfred Owen was a member.

They spent more than 45 minutes speaking to the crowds. Prince Harry gave a hug to 4-year-old Eliza Morris after spotting her sign which said, “Gingers Unite – I love you Harry.”

“I love this!” Harry told the little girl. “Do you love your hair? The sign is amazing!”

After their walkabout, the royal couple headed to open Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizen’s supermarket and community café which has just moved to new premises. Feeding Birkenhead is a group of churches, food banks, community groups, and other charitable organizations that work together to fight hunger in the impoverished corner of northwest England.

The supermarket allows local families to buy food and other essential items at a discounted price, and also offers advice on benefits, job seeking, debt, budgeting, and healthy eating.

They are also scheduled to visit Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, an organization that supports vulnerable women, later today.