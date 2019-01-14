‘Teen Mom 2’ News: Leah Messer’s Boyfriend Jason Jordan Has Been Married Twice

Leah Messer has something in common with her man.

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan have something major in common. According to a January 14 report from Radar Online, Jordan, like Messer, has been married not once, but twice.

On May 17, 2007, Jordan married first wife Laura Runkle. Then, on May 1, 2014, he married his second wife, Erica Morrison. It was not revealed how long each of Jordan’s marriage lasted.

As for Messer, she married first husband Cory Simms, the father of her twin girls, Ali and Aleeah Simms, in late 2010 and split from him just months later after admitting to cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, days before they wed.

Following her marriage to Simms, Messer quickly moved on with Jeremy Calvert, the father of her daughter Adalynn, and in 2012, they wed. Messer and Calvert then split at the end of 2014 after attempting to mend their relationship, they divorced in June 2015.

At the time of her second divorce, Messer was seeking treatment in rehab for what she claimed was anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, reports claimed it was an addition to prescription drugs that led Messer to rehab.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Messer’s ex-husbands, Simms and Calvert, also expressed concern for her potential addiction issues on the show but ultimately, Messer got to a better place through self-care.

While Leah Messer and Jason Jordan were rumored to have split at the end of last year, the couple has since proven they are back on and going strong as they continue to spend time as a family with her three daughters and his son Raylan.

In the photo above, Messer and Jordan are seen ringing in the New Year together two weeks ago.

Us Weekly magazine was confirmed news of Messer and Jordan’s romance in July of last year and claimed the couple was “getting serious” at that time.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” an insider told the outlet. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive. She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce him to the kids, but they absolutely love him.”

“He’s super thoughtful,” the source explained. “He will leave flowers for the girls and notes for Leah on her car. It’s progressing forward … They’re just enjoying each other in the moment.”

To see more of Leah Messer, Jason Jordan, and their co-stars, watch Teen Mom 2 Season 9, which premieres tonight, January 14 at 9 p.m. on MTV.