‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: ‘Two Mothers’ For Baby Beth?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview for the week of January 14, entitled “Two Mothers,” shows Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on two opposite ends of the emotional spectrum. Hope is grieving the death of her daughter while Steffy is joyful that she may be expanding her family.

Hope Logan Grieves The Loss Of Beth

While Liam (Scott Clifton) finds comfort with Steffy and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman), Hope deals with the reality that her daughter did not make it. Per Inquisitr, Liam will make his way to his ex-wife and baby girl and renew his pledge of loyalty to them.

But Hope does not have a family to turn to, and the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly preview video via Twitter show that she will turn to her mother in her time of sorrow. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will hold her crying daughter while she weeps.

“All I want to do is hold my little girl. “How can I lose my baby?”

However, Bold and the Beautiful fans will know that Hope previously told her mother that she did not want to sound crazy but she felt as if Beth was still alive. With Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and his mystery baby, that crazy feeling is fast becoming a firm reality.

Dr. Reese Buckingham Offers Baby For Adoption

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) could not believe her eyes when Reese emerged from his bedroom with a baby in his arms. After Taylor interrogates him, it seems as if Reese has a perfectly reasonable explanation as to why he keeps babies in his bedroom.

“Are you saying Steffy could adopt this baby?”

It appears as if Reese will tell Taylor that Steffy could adopt the baby to be Kelly’s sibling. On Monday, January 14, Katrina Bowden will debut in the role of Florence. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Reese will ask Flo to pretend that the baby is hers.

Taylor Hayes Wants Steffy To Adopt

Taylor will tell Steffy that she could adopt the baby if she wanted to. Taylor knows that Steffy really wants her daughter to have the strong bond with a sibling that she enjoyed with her twin sister Phoebe.

“You could give Kelly the sister you wanted.” “I could do it, couldn’t I?”

The preview clip shows that Steffy is seriously considering adopting the newborn infant.

Two Mothers For Baby Beth

All the signs indicate that the baby currently in Reese’s care could be Hope’s baby Beth. Will Steffy adopt the newborn only to have her ripped away when they discover that she is, in fact, Hope and Liam’s child? It seems as if it’s only a matter of time before Hope is reunited with the daughter she longed for.