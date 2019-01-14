New Edition Singer Ronnie DeVoe Slams R. Kelly, Claims Singer Needs To Be ‘Held Accountable’ For Abusing Women

Like many other celebrities, New Edition singer Ronnie DeVoe and his wife, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamari DeVoe, are now sharing their opinion of R. Kelly. Earlier this week, Ronnie DeVoe and his wife, Shamari, appeared on Essence magazine’s Yes, Girl! podcast. The couple discussed a number of topics, including the infamous Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

For the past week, the disgraced singer has been at the center of unfavorable headlines following a string of incriminating claims of sexual abuse from several women who were reportedly underage while having sexual encounters with him. As a result of the graphic accounts detailed in the docuseries, several celebrities have verbally denounced the singer and tons of fans have vowed to “mute R. Kelly.”

Now, Ronnie and Shamari are speaking out. When asked about R. Kelly, Ronnie made it clear he believes the singer should be held accountable. For all that he’s allegedly done, Ronnie believes, “God is gonna put something on him” so he’ll be forced to face the consequences for his heinous actions. The women R. Kelly has allegedly hurt will likely never be the same and could suffer a lifetime of lasting emotional effects as a result of the abuse they’ve suffered at his hands.

“He has to be held accountable,” Ronnie said. “Ultimately God is gonna put something on him so that he has to face what he’s put people through…like he’s not only tearing families down and apart, but just think about these young women that are gonna be broken and in a place that they’re changed forever.”

Ronnie DeVoe went on to explain how Surviving R. Kelly personally affected him. While watching the disturbing six-hour documentary, Ronnie admitted that he thought of his own twin sons while watching the series of events unfold. He also explained how the docuseries made him more aware of how easy it is for predators to target children and manipulate those close to them.

Now, the singer is even more protective of his sons and whose care they are left in.

“I thought about my sons as well. I can’t just put them in anybody’s hands,” he said. “Like you have to be aware of who you’re allowing your kids to be around.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about R. Kelly’s actions and the pending criminal investigations into his alleged abusive behavior. More than 25 people were interviewed and featured during Surviving R. Kelly. Although the singer adamantly denies all of the claims presented during the docuseries, many people are convinced the claims are true.