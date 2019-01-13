Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back After Being Shamed On Instagram

The 'Stranger Things' star was criticized for not acting her age in her latest Instagram snapshot.

Millie Bobby Brown – known best for her role as Eleven in Netflix Original Stranger Things– shared a photo with her 18.2 million Instagram followers yesterday featuring herself wearing a snakeskin print inspired skin-tight midi dress and gorgeous black heels that raised her tiny frame up a few inches.

In the photo, the young actress was posed on a staircase with one hand resting on her hip and her other hand was pushing her brown tresses out of her face while she flashed a vibrant smile for the camera. While the photo looked to be a little blurry, Bobby Brown appeared to be more than pleased with her appearance.

“Write a caption,” the 14-year-old Netflix Original star penned in the caption of her photo, encouraging her followers. Unfortunately, Millie’s request for follower-inspired captions was met with heavy criticism, as many took issues with the young actress’s choice in attire.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, while many of the critical comments have since been deleted and replaced with more positive and supportive feedback, those who originally criticized the actress took issue with both her tight dress and heels as they urged her to “act her age.”

“You’re like 12 where tf is your mother,” one individual penned in the comments.

While Millie’s followers were quick to come to her defense and slam the critical trolls, Bobby Brown made it clear in an Instagram Story that has also been deleted that she is fully capable of defending herself.

“ik everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it,” the Stranger Things star penned in her deleted Instagram Story – People Magazine reports – as she encourages anyone who takes an issue with the way she dresses to get off her Instagram profile.

Millie’s controversial snapshot that has attracted so much attention has been liked over 2.6 million times and has been showered with just shy of 30,000 comments.

The post did contain a second photo featuring Millie – still wearing the midi dress – as she faced the other direction on the stairs with one hand over her face as she appeared to be in the middle of a giggle.

Millie Bobby Brown just shutting down the hate https://t.co/NoFpJrkt0j — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) January 13, 2019

Some of her more supportive comments encouraged the young actress to “ignore the haters” and praised her for not showing excessive amounts of skin like many of the other actresses on Instagram tend to do.

Another supportive follower chimed in: “Beautiful, intelligent young women, very classy, you live your life sweetheart, pay no attention too the dark clouds.”