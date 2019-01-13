Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon In Bora Bora

The 'All About That Bass' singer and 'Spy Kids' actor wed on December 22.

Singer Meghan Trainor and her new husband, actor Daryl Sabara, appear to be relaxing in paradise for their honeymoon, Entertainment Tonight is reporting. The two have both uploaded photos to their Instagram account of them frolicking in the sand and lounging at the luxury Brando resort in Bora Bora. The “All About That Bass” singer and Spy Kids actor are both very close with their families, so they brought their family members along on their “honeymoon/familymoon.”

Along with posing in front of the picturesque, clear blue ocean, Trainor and Sabara also went skydiving on their trip and romantically slow-danced in the rain. Sabara posted a video of the latter activity, captioning the sweet footage with “dancin in the rain after jumpin out of a plane.” The lovebirds began dating in July 2016 before getting engaged in December 2017 while on a trip with her family to Palm Springs for her 24th birthday. The two wed on December 22, 2018 — which also happened to be Trainor’s 25th birthday. Talk about a nice present!

“Best birthday ever,” Trainor captioned an upload of multiple photos from the beautiful ceremony.

According to People, the wedding ceremony was held in the backyard of their Los Angeles home, with 100 close friends and family members in attendance. While the ceremony was intimate, Trainor’s wedding dress was nothing short of extravagant. The “Dear Future Husband” singer wore an elegant Berta gown, paired with Badgley Mischka heels and Norman Silverman jewels. For the reception, Trainor changed into a more flexible lace suit by Rita Vinieris and some comfortable Aldo sneakers to party with the guests. The wedding was reportedly planned by Sacks Productions, and in lieu of gifts, the happy couple asked guests to make a donation to the World Wildlife Fund.

“It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life,” said Trainor of the ceremony. “I got way more than I ever wished for.”

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” said Sabara.

The lovesick duo technically first met at a party in 2014, but didn’t reunite until 2016 when a mutual friend, actress Chloe Grace Moretz, decided to play matchmaker and set them up. Needless to say, the two hit it off. Now, Trainor’s upcoming album, Treat Myself, to be released this year, is said to be all about her happy relationship with her husband. While there are plenty of sweet snaps on both of their Instagram accounts, there’s even more to see in their Instagram Story. Trainor’s Story currently has a shot of her and Sabara kissing as well as a photo of their hands linked together, showing off their rings.