Taylor Swift Is Selena Gomez’ ‘Source Of Comfort,’ Per ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Selena Gomez hasn’t been on social media since last September when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram letting her fans know she would be “taking a break” from social media. Although she has been spotted out and about hiking, it wasn’t until earlier this week when Selena was spotted back on social media. However, it wasn’t on her own Instagram account, but rather her BFF, Taylor Swift’s.

Taylor and Selena were in a photo posted to Swift’s Instagram that showed the two friends with Cazzie David. The caption read, “20wineteen.” Now, a new report from Entertainment Tonight suggests that Taylor is Selena’s “comfort.” A source told the site that Selena is “reconnecting with friends.”

“Taylor has always been a constant source of comfort for Selena, and aside from having a great friendship, the two are able to connect on a level that most will never understand,” the source also said.

Both singers became friends a decade ago when Taylor was dating Joe Jonas and Selena was rumored to have been dating Nick Jonas. The two have remained close friends throughout the years.

“They are two of the most famous people in the world and deal with things normal people don’t have to think about,” the source continued.

Given the fact that Taylor and Selena are both celebrities, it makes sense that they would click over the things that they have in common.

In September of 2018, Billboard reported that Selena said Taylor was like her “big sister.” The pair’s bond appears to be pretty tight.

“At the end of the day the most important thing for Selena is to be happy,” the Entertainment Tonight source finished.

Many fans know that Selena suffers from lupus. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can impact different parts of a person’s body. In fact, Selena had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. After struggling with anxiety and depression, Selena checked into a treatment facility. This was around the time she made her post to Instagram stating that she would be stepping back from social media.

While she hasn’t returned to her own social media accounts just yet, it is great to see Selena spending time with her friends. She hasn’t commented on the get-together with her friends, either. The singer looks happy in the photo with Taylor Swift and Cazzie David, and fans hope to see her smiling in more photos soon.