Britney Spears Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary Of Album Release With Instagram Post

It’s hard to believe that Britney Spears has been making music for two decades, but it’s true! On Saturday, the pop music singer took to Instagram to celebrate the 20-year-anniversary of the release of her hit album that introduced the world to the hit single “Baby One More Time.”

Posting to Instagram, Spears shared a picture of the iconic album cover and started, “Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!! I can’t. It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all.”

The album was released when Spears was just 17-years-old and the first hit from her album was “Baby One More Time.” Prior to the album release, Spears had appeared on The Mickey Mouse Club with other talented people such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.

Spears finished her post saying, “Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it. Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed.”

The post comes after Spears announced the cancellation of her Las Vegas Residency show Domination. The residency was set to be Spears second and the singer was excited to perform another show for her fans. However, she made the difficult decision to put her family first and revealed that her father had suffered a health scare. Due to that, Spears put plans for the residency on hold. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, plans for a new Spears album also had to be put on hold due to her father’s health concerns.

Making music for 20 years, Spears has amassed a large following of fans who have supported her over her career. She broke the news about her residency to her 21.7 million Instagram followers on January 4. The post about her album’s anniversary is the first Instagram post the singer has made since revealing the heartbreaking news about her father.

This isn’t the first time Spears has taken to social media to talk about a music anniversary. In November of 2018, she took to her Instagram to talk about the anniversary of the release of the music video for “Baby One More Time.”

Spears wrote, “Can’t believe the ‘…Baby One More Time’ video has officially turned 20… I still remember filming this like it was yesterday!”

The music video and single were released prior to the release of Spears’ album.