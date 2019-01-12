Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Blinged Out Diamond Grill

Kim Kardashian took her love for blinged-out things to the next level by adding a diamond encrusted grill to her mouth. As the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared with her fans on social media Friday, the newest grill is similar to ones she has had before, but this one seems to be her most lavish mouth accessory yet.

As People magazine reported, Kardashian had a similar mouth piece prior to the infamous robbery the reality star fell victim to in Paris. Following the incident, Kardashian began scaling down on the flashy pieces she wore to accompany her lavish outfits, in an attempt to deter any would-be thieves from getting any ideas.

The KUTWK star thought that she would never wear jewelry again following the 2016 robbery, but as time passed, she began to slowly adding items back in to her ensembles. The last time Kardashian showed off a diamond grill on her social media was immediately before the $10 million robbery. An insider revealed that though it took a while, Kardashian is now getting back to feeling like herself.

“She was toned down and out of the public eye after the robbery, but eventually she realized she needs to live her life. She has fun with fashion and style, and yes, it’s part of her image — to be glamorous and push boundaries. So she’s going to do it,” a source close to the family told People.

The diamond encrusted grill, designed by Dolly Cohen, featured small diamonds lining Kardashian’s bottom row, and a diamond cross in between her middle top two teeth. Cohen has a lengthy resume for designing grills for famous folks, including Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, and Madonna.

Kardashian has had a busy first few weeks of the new year showing off her glamorous lifestyle to her 124 million followers. On Wednesday, the KKW Beauty mogul showed off her toned body for a photo where she wore a body hugging gold dress. The reality star, who is expecting her fourth child with Kanye West via a surrogate, splayed her entire body out for the shoot so fans could catch a glimpse of her endless curves.

More recently, Kardashian shared a snap of herself getting cozy in a plus bed, wearing nothing but a sheer sports bra and matching underwear. For that shot, Kardashian teasingly bit her thumb while giving the camera a seductive look, and had her dark locks in loose curls which fell over her toned shoulders and arms.