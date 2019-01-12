Dwayne Johnson Debunks ‘Generation Snowflake’ Interview, Says It ‘Never Happened’

According to The Rock, the interview with the 'Daily Star,' which has since been pulled by the publication, is '100 percent fabricated.'

Earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sparked controversy following an interview he supposedly cut with the Daily Star, where he referred to millennials as “generation snowflake” and accused them of looking for reasons to be offended, among other things. However, in a recent Instagram post, the WWE legend and Hollywood megastar denied that the interview had ever taken place, stressing that it isn’t in his character to call people out like he allegedly did.

On Friday, Johnson took to Instagram to “set the record straight,” sharing a short video where he emphasized that the interview “never happened” and is “100 percent fabricated” and that he did not, in any way, make any comments where he called out millennials for being easily offended. In the accompanying caption, the Skyscraper star said that he prefers to “seek out” people, groups, or even generations he might have issues with and does what he could to understand them.

“Criticizing ain’t my style,” The Rock continued.

“I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are.”

A report from People quoted what Johnson said on the video, as he recalled feeling “baffled” when he woke up on Friday morning to read about the interview he allegedly had with the Daily Star. As of this writing, the article detailing the interview has been pulled from the U.K. tabloid’s website, and as People noted, the publication has yet to issue any comment on the matter.

“I’ve gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys, all around the world over the years, and you know it’s not a real [Dwayne Johnson] interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation or anyone because that’s not me. That’s not who I am and that’s not what we do.”

Johnson wrapped up the video by assuring his millennial followers once again that the Daily Star interview never took place. He added that he encourages “empathy [and] growth” and wants people to be “exactly who they want to be.”

As previously detailed by WrestlingNews.co, it was reported by the Daily Star that Johnson had issues with people, most notably millennials, who tend to look for excuses to be offended, despite how previous generations fought for equality and freedom of speech. While he purportedly said that it can be a good thing if people have the freedom to live the way they want, he was also quoted as saying that “generation snowflake” is “putting [the world] backward.”

According to People, the alleged remarks caused quite a ripple among Johnson’s fans, including several who took to Twitter to say that “The Rock is canceled.”