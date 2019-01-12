Kim Kardashian Says She Was Supposed To Have Her Own Barbie, But Deal Was Cancelled

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her very own Barbie doll was supposed to be on the shelves, realizing one of the reality star’s biggest dreams. However, that never happened.

According to a January 11 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she had inked a deal to have a Barbie doll created in her image, but that the deal eventually fell through, and no dolls were ever made.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star eventually got her wish when her husband, rapper Kanye West, made a phone call to Mattel and asked them to make one doll of his wife, which they did especially for Kim.

On Friday, Kim took to her Twitter account to share a photo of herself on the red carpet wearing a black dress and tan heels. Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves down her shoulders. She held onto a clutch purse, and donned bracelets on her left wrist.

Kardashian’s ample cleavage is on display in the photo, as well as her tiny waist, showing off her Barbie-like figure. Kardashian dons pink eye shadow and cheeks, and a light pink lip color in the photo, which was supposed to be the basis for the Barbie’s image.

“Have the best story about this look! I had a Barbie deal & she was going 2 wear this exact look! Then the deal got cancelled, the Kim K Barbie would no longer B produced. Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel & made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just 4 me!” Kim told her fans on Twitter while sharing the photo of herself in the little black dress.

Currently, Kim Kardashian would probably love to have the Barbie made, as she has two daughters that would likely love to play with a doll that looked like their very own mother.

In addition, Kim and Kanye are also set to welcome their second son to the family via a surrogate. The couple are said to be expecting their fourth child together sometime this spring, and may not be done once he has arrived.

According to the Inquisitr, although doctors have told Kardashian it’s too risky for her to undergo any more pregnancies, the reality star and her rapper husband allegedly want up to six children, and hope to create a dynasty.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.