Kourtney Kardashian ‘Freaking Out’ Over Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Engagement Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly upset about the recent reports that Scott Disick may be planning to propose to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in the near future.

According to a Jan. 11 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, was spotted browsing engagement rings at Polacheck’s luxe jewelry store in Calabasas on Thursday, and rumors immediately began to fly that he was planning to propose to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Sources now tell the outlet that upon hearing that Disick was looking at engagement rings, Kardashian began to panic at the thought of possibly losing Scott forever.

“Kourtney is freaked out about the idea of Scott proposing to Sofia. The closer Kourtney, Sofia and Scott have all become over the holidays, the more Kourtney realizes how in love Scott is with Sofia and that a proposal could be right around the corner,” the insider stated.

“While Kourtney is happy to see Scott so grounded, stable and in a healthy relationship, it also scares her to think that she could might lose him forever. In the back of her heart, she always thought about maybe having more kids with Scott or that one day they might get back together,” the source added.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian knows Scott Disick very well, and undertands that he can be impulsive and wild, and that there is a possibility that one day he and Sofia Richie could get engaged, or even shock everyone by eloping, which was be devastating to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Kourtney knows how unpredictable and romantic Scott can be, so Kourtney is bracing for the shocking surprise that Scott gets engaged to Sofia or worse, suddenly elopes with her which would traumatize Kourtney,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia is said to be thinking about starting a family with Scott, and wants to have his child in the future. The young model is allegedly head over heels in love with the reality star, and is said to “panic” at the thought of not having him in her life.

Sources claim that the pair are no longer using protection, and that Richie is nothing clearly when it comes to the decision, but that Disick is simply going with the flow.

If Disick and Richie do eventually have a baby together, that child would be a half-sibling to Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and likely Sofia Richie, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.