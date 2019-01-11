Brie Larson Calls Off 3-Year Engagement To Alex Greenwald, According To ‘People’

While Brie Larson’s professional life may be booming, her personal life is currently going through a little bit of a rough patch.

According to a new report from People, Larson and her longtime love, Phantom Planet singer Alex Greenwald, have called off their engagement. Greenwald had originally popped the question to Larson in March of 2016 when they were vacationing in Tokyo together shortly after Larson nabbed the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Room. A source close to the pair says that the engagement is off for now, but the two are still on good terms.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close.”

Prior to getting engaged, the couple had dated for quite some time, and Greenwald accompanied Larson to all of the award shows when she was nominated for her performance in Room. Larson also gave Greenwald a nod when she was accepting her Oscar along with her co-star Jacob Tremblay.

“Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” she told the audience. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.”

She was also quick to gush over him during an interview with USA Today, calling him her “person.”

“I don’t think I could do any of this without my person. It’s a safe place to be unsafe. I can go out in the world and I can take risks and I can push myself to the limit, and then there’s that core that knows me and no matter how far I go, I’m still the same when I come back. That’s a really valuable thing.”

And as recently as this past summer, Larson couldn’t help but gush to Us Magazine about what an amazing partner Alex makes, calling him a “really good person.” The couple still has yet to make an official announcement on either of their social media pages but as the Inquisitr recently shared, Larson is busy promoting her upcoming film Captain Marvel.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film made its debut this past week on ESPN during the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. In the film, Larson plays the role of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, and the trailer is incredibly action-packed as was expected.

The highly anticipated film is set to hit theaters on March 8 so for now, Marvel fans will just have to watch the trailer over and over again to get their fix.