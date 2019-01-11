Mia Farrow Calls President Trump’s Border Wall Demand A ‘Fake Crisis Manufactured By A Fake President’

Another celebrity likened him to Hitler.

Love him or hate him, President Donald Trump’s latest nationally televised spiel stumping for his proposed border wall and heightening the perceived risk of illegal immigration to Americans has Twitter lit up.

Numerous celebs took to social media to dispel what they saw as lies and “fake news” generated by the president himself. Trump addressed the nation January 7 from the Oval Office and again tried to make his case for the $5.7 billion he wants to build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border.

Celebrities criticized his speech’s errors and his heavy nasal breathing while talking in addition to the content of his speech.

“All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration. It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages. Among those hardest-hit are African Americans and Hispanic Americans,” Trump said in his address.

The president then shifted the blame for the partial shutdown of the federal government to Congress because they won’t concede to his demands, he indicated in his speech. The almost three-week stalemate has impacted approximately 800,000 federal workers.

Cher, Bette Midler, Mia Farrow, Seth MacFarlane, Rose McGowan, and others joined the throngs of Trump bashers on social media who couldn’t believe what they heard in the speech.

A ‘fake crisis manufactured by a fake president. Illegal immigration is at the lowest number in decades. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 11, 2019

Farrow’s tweet generated some major waves on Twitter.

“A ‘fake crisis manufactured by a fake president.’ Illegal immigration is at the lowest number in decades, she tweeted.

McGowan sarcastically said, “Trump was grooming hard tonight.

“Hitler-ian rhetoric. Wake up. Fight back or sit down Democrats,” she tweeted.

The controversial Michael Moore pointed out an interesting tidbit from the speech.

“Trump, live now, railing against immigrants while sitting beside the photo of his immigrant mother. Shame,” he wrote.

MacFarlane likened Trump’s speech to a popular game show.

“This entire Trump speech has the cadence of a Wheel of Fortune contestant solving the puzzle,” he tweeted.

Cher questioned his claims and his motives.

“What humanitarian crisis is he speaking of, the one where he ripped babies from moms’ arms & chained them, or where his Administration killed two seven-year-olds? He has no heart,” she tweeted.

George Takei lent a bit of humor to the situation.

“Donald, Only one of these two things is actually getting built, brick by brick: 1) your da**ed border wall or 2) Mueller’s case against you,” he tweeted. “Guess which it is?”

It’s no question where these celebrities and others sit on the controversial subject of the border wall, but it’s definitely intriguing to read their comments.