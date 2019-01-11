Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Would ‘Love A Small Wedding’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are legally married, but the two reportedly plan on having a wedding in the future. They married in September 2018 in New York City at a courthouse, but according to a new report, the pair still hopes to have a wedding ceremony. Reportedly the pair would “love a small wedding.”
A source told Us Weekly, “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”
There is also the issue of schedules to contend with. While the couple would want those who they are close to in attendance at their ceremony, they need to ensure those closest to them can make it.
According to People, another source explained, “They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love.”
Of course, they may not be planning just yet. The source also revealed that, right now, the pair is focusing on house hunting and is hoping to find a new home to call their own as they are currently renting. Reportedly, they are looking at houses in three Los Angeles area places including Brentwood, Bel Air, and Beverly Hills. According to the source, the reason they are putting house hunting first is because they want a family and the source says they want kids “soon.”
Bieber and Baldwin shocked fans when news of their marriage broke. The couple had only been dating for a couple of months before discreetly tying the knot. However, the two had known one another for some time before dating, so the marriage may not have been as rushed as some had initially thought. Rumors of the two dating had swirled on and off through the years. When rumors would surface, though, they would explain that they were “just good friends.” Bieber was most often dating Selena Gomez, although their relationship was on and off as well. Bieber and Baldwin’s relationship was confirmed in 2016 when Bieber and Gomez were broken up. The relationship was short-lived and Bieber was soon back with Gomez. Bieber and Gomez broke up in 2018 seemingly for good. He and Baldwin started dating and were soon married!
View this post on Instagram
stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle… I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me. I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD. It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.
Most recently, Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to open up about her insecurities and anxieties in an inspirational post. She vowed to be more confident in the new year and urged other young women to “lift each other up.”