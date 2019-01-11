Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Would ‘Love A Small Wedding’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are legally married, but the two reportedly plan on having a wedding in the future. They married in September 2018 in New York City at a courthouse, but according to a new report, the pair still hopes to have a wedding ceremony. Reportedly the pair would “love a small wedding.”

A source told Us Weekly, “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

There is also the issue of schedules to contend with. While the couple would want those who they are close to in attendance at their ceremony, they need to ensure those closest to them can make it.

According to People, another source explained, “They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love.”

Of course, they may not be planning just yet. The source also revealed that, right now, the pair is focusing on house hunting and is hoping to find a new home to call their own as they are currently renting. Reportedly, they are looking at houses in three Los Angeles area places including Brentwood, Bel Air, and Beverly Hills. According to the source, the reason they are putting house hunting first is because they want a family and the source says they want kids “soon.”

Bieber and Baldwin shocked fans when news of their marriage broke. The couple had only been dating for a couple of months before discreetly tying the knot. However, the two had known one another for some time before dating, so the marriage may not have been as rushed as some had initially thought. Rumors of the two dating had swirled on and off through the years. When rumors would surface, though, they would explain that they were “just good friends.” Bieber was most often dating Selena Gomez, although their relationship was on and off as well. Bieber and Baldwin’s relationship was confirmed in 2016 when Bieber and Gomez were broken up. The relationship was short-lived and Bieber was soon back with Gomez. Bieber and Gomez broke up in 2018 seemingly for good. He and Baldwin started dating and were soon married!

Most recently, Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to open up about her insecurities and anxieties in an inspirational post. She vowed to be more confident in the new year and urged other young women to “lift each other up.”