Harry Feels ‘Responsible’ For Meghan’s ‘Unhappiness’ After Diana Endured The Same Pressures

Prince Harry is feeling responsible for Meghan Markle’s stress and unhappiness and his over-protectiveness, in part due to his inability to protect his late mother, Princess Diana, according to a royal insider.

Speaking to US Weekly, the source revealed that Meghan is finding it increasingly difficult to juggle the various pressures of being a prominent member of the British royal family.

“Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful,” said the royal insider.

“[Prince Harry is] very frustrated with how little can be done, the source continued. “Keeping [Meghan] away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity.”

They went on to explain that Harry takes all the negative coverage of Meghan very much to heart. He “takes any attack on Meghan very personally,” the source said. “He’s wanted to publicly make a statement many times defending Meghan and addressing the false rumors, but was advised not to.”

“Marrying into the royal family isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as it seems,” they added.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool / Getty Images

It is no surprise that Harry should be trying to protect his wife from the barrage of negative media coverage that she has endured in recent months. Indeed, one royal expert recently compared her treatment to that experienced by Harry’s own mother, Princess Diana.

In the early years of her marriage to Prince Charles, Diana also faced a deluge of negative stories and it was only later on when her marriage began to fall apart that she morphed into the media sweetheart that she was when she died.

Melanie Bromley, a royal expert, told the Express, “When Diana and Prince Charles first got married, it was terrible for Diana. And Meghan is going through the same thing.”

Last year, another royal insider told the Sun, they felt Harry’s protectiveness stemmed from his inability to protect his mother when he was a little boy.

“It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife. This is his way of atoning,” said the source.

It is clear that the constant media speculation about Meghan’s behavior and her relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton is beginning to take its toll on both Harry and Meghan, which could explain their decision to move from Kensington Palace in central London to a cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle later this year, to try and escape the limelight for a bit.