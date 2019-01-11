Flat Earth Cruise Planned For 2020: Aren’t They Worried About Falling Off The Edge?

The flat earth brigade have described ‘round-earth theory’ as ‘Satan’s greatest trick.’

A gang of conspiracy theorists who believe the Earth is flat are planning to set sail on the ocean wave on their “biggest, boldest, best adventure yet” – but have they put any precautions in place in case they fall off the edge?

After all, if the world really is flat then presumably the ocean sooner or later comes to the edge of the world and just falls off? In such a scenario, couldn’t we be facing the biggest nautical disaster since the Titanic?

Nope! Because the Earth isn’t flat. And neither does the sun sink or rise. It’s what is called an optical illusion caused by the Earth’s orbit. Here’s the rub. People who buy into the Earth is flat myth also believe the Earth is stationary. A fixed ideal if you will. How rum!

The theory that the Earth is flat sounds outrageous but has gained considerable credence in recent times.

Maybe it’s a sign of the times in which we live, where conspiracy theories of every color and hue run riot in a cauldron of psychobabble. The simple fact is, more and more people appear prepared to ignore centuries of learned opinion and scientific study to adopt a theory that is both outlandish and irrational.

The Flat Earth International Conference believes the Earth is a flat disc and has scheduled a cruise for 2020 where passengers will be able to enjoy life on the ocean waves in a cocoon of indulged luxury.

Yet despite the concern of falling off the edge of the Earth, passengers seeking to celebrate the dubious fact that our planet is flatter than a pancake should have another cause for concern – the navigational systems which cruise ships and other vessels rely on.

The Guardian reports that former cruise ship captain Henk Keijer, who sailed all over the blue planet during his 23-year career explained, “Ships navigate based on the principle that the Earth is round.”

“Nautical charts are designed with that in mind: that the Earth is round.”

Keijer pointed to the fact that the existence of GPS (Global Positioning System) alone proved the Earth is not a flat disc but a sphere. GPS uses a total of 24 main satellites which orbit the Earth and supply us with navigational and positional information.

Keijer said, “The reason why 24 satellites were used is because of the curvature of the Earth.”

“A minimum of three satellites are required to determine a position. But someone located on the other side of the Earth would also like to know their position, so they also require a certain number of satellites. “Had the Earth been flat, a total of three satellites would have been enough to provide this information to everyone on Earth. But it is not enough, because the Earth is round.”

Keijer also added that he has sailed 2 million miles but has never met one sea captain who believes the Earth is flat.

But hey ho! Why let the truth get in the way of a good party based on a shared belief?