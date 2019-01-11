Josh Groban Concert Hitting Movie Screens, Features Idina Menzel & Jennifer Nettles

Last fall, singer Josh Groban embarked on a short tour of the United States that ended on November 18 with a sold-out performance at New York City’s renowned Madison Square Garden. That final show of the Bridges Tour was professionally recorded and will now be released in cinemas nationwide for just one night.

Josh Groban Bridges from Madison Square Garden will be shown in movie theaters on Tuesday, February 12, thanks to Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Bros. Records. Fans will get to see Groban’s full show from that historic evening in which he was backed by a 14-piece orchestra and a five-member band. He also performed exceptional duets with singers Idina Menzel (who served as his opening act on the tour) and Jennifer Nettles of the band Sugarland.

According to the synopsis on the film’s official website, the 37-year-old vocalist sang a mixture of his beloved favorites, new tunes, and covers, including “You Raise Me Up,” “You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up),” “Pure Imagination” from the movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Billy Joel’s “She’s Always A Woman,” “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables, and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.” With Menzel, Groban performed “Lullaby” and “Falling Slowly” from the movie Once, and he did “99 Years” with Nettles.

“My favorite moments as a musician are onstage, where songs fully take flight the way they were always intended,” Groban said in a statement, according to Broadway World.

“Performing songs, old and new, at such an iconic venue as Madison Square Garden is always demanding and exciting. To have captured on film such a special night, full of friends and family and fans from all over the world, is something I’m truly grateful for.”

Trafalgar Releasing’s senior vice president of Programming and Content Acquisitions, Kymberli Frueh, said that the company is “delighted to bring this monumental concert to cinemas.” She also revealed that Groban will be delivering an exclusive, special message to the theater audience “about the importance of this concert to him.”

For locations, showtimes, and tickets to see Josh Groban Bridges from Madison Square Garden, visit JoshGrobanInCinemas.com.

If you can’t make it to the theater to see Groban, you can catch him performing on the small screen on Sunday, February 17, at 9 p.m. As the Inquisitr previously reported, he is taking part in NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute. For the special, which is hosted by Blake Shelton, Groban will be singing Presley’s hit song “It’s Now or Never.”