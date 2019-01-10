‘Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Slams Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason For His ‘Crazy’ Tantrums And ‘Issues’

Javi Marroquin has seen his Instagram antics.

Javi Marroquin doesn’t want to be anywhere near David Eason.

During an interview with Radar Online on January 10, the Teen Mom 2 dad lashed out at the husband of Jenelle Evans by mentioning his “crazy” tantrums and expressing concern with his behavior.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere around there. If Jenelle is around he knows what she’s doing and he knows where to find her. I wouldn’t go down there at all. I wouldn’t even go to the state!” he said, confirming MTV cameras “don’t film when David is around.”

Evans’ husband was kicked off Teen Mom 2 in February of last year after he lashed out at the LGBTQ community by calling them immoral “abominations.” Since then, he has been making a spectacle of himself on his Instagram page by flaunting the confederate flag and his vast collection of guns and other weapons.

“I have seen his tantrums on Instagram and they’re crazy,” Marroquin said in response to Eason’s Instagram antics. “That dude’s got issues. I stay out of it so he doesn’t come after me. I don’t want him threatening my life. I stay out of it.”

Although Eason may not be appearing on Teen Mom 2 any longer, Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, has expressed concern about a possible encounter with Eason at a reunion and Marroquin appears to feel the same.

“I hope MTV handles all of that as far as who is coming and access to it,” he told Radar Online.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may have seen, Lowry told her fans and followers that she was unwilling to be in the presence of both Evans and Eason.

Throughout the upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9, Javi Marroquin will be showcasing his relationship with Lauren Comeau, who he’s been dating for nearly one year, and with whom he shares his youngest son, Eli Joseph.

Although Comeau previously said she was not willing to join her boyfriend on the MTV series, she confirmed at the end of last year that she had a change of heart and had begun filming for the new episodes.

During an interview with Radar Online in November, Comeau said she decided to join the show because it didn’t feel natural for her not to be a part of it.

“It was pretty much impossible for [Javi] to do any filming without me saying yes,” she explained. “I wouldn’t have been able to go to Lincoln’s games or we wouldn’t have been able to go to the games together or interact at all.”

To see more of Javi Marroquin, don’t miss the premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 9, which airs on MTV this Monday night, January 14 at 9 p.m.