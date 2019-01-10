Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Met Kanye West’s Mother, Donda, In 2007

Kim Kardashian is thinking back on the days when velour tracksuits were cool. The reality television star recalled on social media that she wore one of the classic 2000s looks on the day that she got to know her husband Kanye West back in 2007 — and revealed that she was introduced to his late mother that same night, Entertainment Tonight reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, a fan posted an old photo of Kim circa 2007 on Twitter. In the shot, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star rocked a hot pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit, a white tank top, and white flip flops. A black leather bag was slung over one shoulder, while a white Louis Vuitton handbag with a multicolored print rested on the other. A 26-year-old Kim Kardashian appeared to be walking out of a convenience store at the Burbank Airport.

“I’d love to see Kim bring back Juicy Couture sweatsuits and that LV multicolor bag,” the fan wrote.

Kim retweeted the photo, adding a comment which told the story behind the image.

“Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his ‘Good Life’ performance for the MTV Awards,” she wrote. “I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol and I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas.”

Kim also revealed that she met Kanye’s mother, Donda West, that same night. The California professor unfortunately passed away just two months later, never getting the chance to see the relationship that her son built with Kim.

“P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag,” the KKW Beauty founder added in a follow-up tweet.

Kim may still have these classic clothing items on hand, but she has also admitted that her relationship with Kanye changed her fashion sense a bit, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye West really changed everything. I mean, back in the day I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I’m, like, mortified,” the entrepreneur once said in an interview.

Kim and Kanye have come a very long way since their early days. When they first met in 2003, Kanye famously fell in love with the star, but it took several years for their relationship to take off in 2012. Kim had even married someone else, Kris Humphries, for a short 72-day period in 2011, Insider reported.

The couple, popularly known as Kimye, tied the knot in 2014. Fast-forward four years to the present — and they now have three children. There are two daughters, North, 5, and Chicago, 11 months — and one son, Saint, 3. Kim and Kanye also recently announced that they are expecting a fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate.