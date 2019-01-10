‘Seinfeld’ Star Rushed To Hospital Due To Medical Emergency Per ‘Radar Online’

Beloved actor — and former star of Seinfeld — Jerry Stiller was reportedly rushed to a Manhattan hospital on January 9 due to a medical emergency, reported Radar Online.

Radar Online allegedly conferred with family insiders, who said that Stiller did go to the hospital for treatment, but who declined to comment further on his condition.

“He’s doing well, and will be home in a few days,” a friend of the famous family allegedly told Radar Online.

Stiller, who also starred on The King of Queens alongside Leah Remini and Kevin James, was best-known for his role as a beloved father to the character of George Costanza — Frank Costanza — on the iconic NBC series Seinfeld.

He co-starred on the series alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Larry David, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, John O. Hurley, Wayne Knight, Estelle Harris, Barley Martin, and Liz Sheridan.

The character of Frank was beloved for his love of cooking, and his recollections of his colorful past — which included working as a salesman selling Christian artifacts, his fluency in Korean, and the fact that he claimed to have spoken to Unification Church leader Sun Myung Moon.

The character of Frank Costanza invented an alternative to Christmas known as Festivus, and once developed the “Bro” — a male bra he developed alongside pal Cosmo Kramer.

In a December 2018 interview with the New York Post, Stiller said that he was always confused about the Costanza clan’s true heritage.

In a video appearance at The Museum of the Jewish People at Beit Hatfutsot gala, the veteran comic explained his confusion.

“It was never really clear if the Costanzas were Jewish or Italian or what they were. Jason [Alexander, who played George], Estelle [Harris, who played Estelle Costanza] and I were given the name Costanza, which sounds Italian, but there were episodes where I cooked Jewish food and ate knishes and kasha varnishkes in bed,” he quipped.

Stiller then concluded of the Costanza’s ethnicity, “When people asked me about this, I would simply say it was because we were a Jewish family in the witness protection program.”

Stiller was married to comedienne Anne Meara — with whom he shares children Ben and Amy — for 61 years. Together they created the comedy duo Stiller and Meara. The couple based the characters they portrayed in their comedy routines — the short, Jewish, Hershey Horowitz and the tall, Catholic, Mary Elizabeth Doyle — on their own relationship.

Meara passed at the age of 85 in 2015.