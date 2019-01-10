Kevin Hart Reveals Some ‘Phenomenal’ Material He Had Planned For The Oscars

Before the controversy regarding Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars spiraled out of control, leading the comedian to back out of the gig, he was already planning out some material for his monologue. Hart explained during his appearance on Michelle Collins’ SiriusXM radio show that he had come up with some “phenomenal bits” that will unfortunately be wasted. However, he did offer a glimpse of what the show would have looked like, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“You have to have people that have a high level of not giving a f**k to make the night good,” Hart said. “The whole purpose of Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars was to take away the tension.”

The Night School actor planned to give a shout out to all the directors and producers in the room, even having them raise their hands to be recognized. Then, he said he was going to “open up the door and have [his] friends come in and just start pitching for 20 seconds.”

He was also going to reference a few memes from previous awards shows that went viral, adding that celebrities have to watch themselves at the risk of becoming a meme.

“The internet is undefeated. Don’t f**king sit in here and put yourself in a position where you’re going to become a meme,” Hart’s planned pep talk to the audience said.

The 39-year-old comedian explained that he was going to show the audience a few popular celebrity memes as examples, such as the image of Denzel Washington at the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in May 2015 with his teeth sticking out. Hart planned to explain what “damage” these memes can do.

“I had f**king gold. I was going to come out swinging, I promise you,” he concluded.

The comedian was offered the hosting position in December. However, a series of homophobic tweets that Hart penned in 2009-2010 resurfaced following the announcement. This led fans to call him unfit for the job, according to Cosmopolitan‘s guide to the controversy.

At first, Hart refused to apologize for what he said in the past, explaining in an Instagram post that he has already spoken on the matter in recent years. When backlash continued, the comedian stepped down from the Oscars and issued a formal apology. Even after giving up the gig, Hart is still under fire for the controversy, as well as Ellen DeGeneres, who revealed her support for the actor.

An earlier Inquisitr story reported that no one has replaced Hart for the Oscars yet. For the first time in 30 years, the show will actually run without a host. A source explained that the producers will instead give a “crop of A-listers” time on stage to introduce different segments.