Who Is Jeff Bezos’ Alleged Mistress, Lauren Sanchez?

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is now in the midst of a highly publicized divorce with his wife, MacKenzie. The couple had no prenuptial agreement, and for the richest man in the world, his reported affair with TV host Lauren Sanchez could cost him millions. Who, exactly, is the woman who reportedly came between the couple? Here’s five things you should know about Lauren Sanchez.

1. She’s a seasoned news anchor and television host.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sanchez kicked her career off as a college intern for LA Channel 13, while attending the University of Southern California. Sanchez has been a long-time staple on Fox 11’s Good Day LA, and has made appearances as a host and correspondent on Extra. Sanchez hosted the inaugural season of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, and she’s got an Emmy award under her belt for her anchor work, too.

2. She’s also an actress.

In addition to her television hosting duties and new anchoring, Sanchez has stepped in front of the camera as an actress. She’s appeared in several movies, including The Longest Yard,Batman Begins, and she played reporter Lydia Filanjeri in The Dark Knight. She’s also shown up in a few soap opera series, including Days Of Our Lives.

David Livingston / Getty

3. She is a licensed helicopter pilot, and frequently consults with movie directors for aerial shots.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sanchez got her pilot’s license in 2016, after taking lessons for five years. Her first consulting gig was for Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. More recently, she flew Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke for an aerial consultation for her film, Miss Bala. Sanchez recognized that piloting was a male-dominated field, and she wanted to dive in to add some diversity.

“This space is dominated by men. But there’s nothing physical about flying a helicopter. You can be 5-foot-1 or 6-foot-4. There’s no reason more women aren’t in this,” Sanchez told the Hollywood Reporter. She now owns Black Ops Aviation, which is a female-owned and operated aerial filming company.

4. She’s married to Hollywood Agent Patrick Whitesell – whom she met Bezos through.

The couple, who married in 2005, have two children, Evan and Ella. Though they are still legally married, a source revealed to Business Insider that they separated in the fall. Whitesell owns his own talent agency, and some of his clients include Matt Damon, Christian Bale, and Hugh Jackman.

It was at a holiday party for Damon’s Manchester By The Sea where Bezos and Sanchez met, as Whitesell is Damon’s agent, and the film was being distributed by Bezos’ Amazon. The meeting was captured by a pic of the trio at the gathering, People revealed.

5. She’s been in quite a few high profile relationships.

Before meeting Whitesell, Sanchez was linked to Atlanta Falcons alum Tony Gonzalez. The have one child together, Niko.

TMZ reported that Sanchez was up for a gig hosting the View in 2014, and her competition was Gonzalez’s wife, October. Neither one of the women got the job, however.

Sanchez was also engaged to NYPD Blue star Henry Simmons, but they called off the wedding in 2003, as MSN revealed.