Pregnant Jessa Duggar Seewald Shares Clip Of Her Boys Enjoying Storytime With Husband Ben

Jessa Duggar Seewald is pregnant with her third child, as announced on Wednesday. She and husband Ben Seewald are adding to their growing family, but that certainly isn’t a surprise. They had talked about having more kids, even possibly adopting down the road. Just hours after the offical news broke, the expectant mom shared a sweet video of Ben reading a story to their two sons, Spurgeon Elliot, 2, and Henry Wilberforce, 23 months.

Jessa posted the clip via Instagram just hours after her pregnancy was revealed. Ben is sitting on the couch in their living room in Arkansas reading a book about bears to the boys. Spurgeon is sitting comfortably on his daddy’s lap and is highly attentive to all that is going on in the book. His little brother is standing beside them looking intrigued as well. The curly-haired little guys are both wearing the same outfit. They have on jeans and red sweatshirts with a bear featured on the front.

They are really into the book. Henry ended up adding a bit of flair at the end as he tries to make a loud bear sound. According to Jessa Duggar, the boys seem to have a favorite book of the week.

“Favorite book of the week: We’re Going on a Bear Huntby Michael Rosen & Helen Oxenbury. Spurgeon knows this one by heart! I’ll catch him “reading” (more like reciting) it to his little brother on occasion”

It sounds like Spurgeon is a good big brother. He will have more opportunities to practice his skills when the new little one comes along sometime this spring. His mama indicated that the little guy is quite aware of what’s going on inside her belly. After all, he has been through this once before, and will probably a few more times in the future. Henry, on the other hand, doesn’t quite know what’s coming just yet, but he will learn soon enough what it takes to be a big brother.

The Duggar daughter shares many photos and videos of her sons. However, Ben hadn’t been seen for many months before the holidays on her social media. That brought about speculations that there was some trouble in their marriage. However, Jessa shut down those rumors quickly saying that she is with the boys all the time and there are plenty of photo ops with them. She firmly toted that there is no trouble in paradise just because Ben isn’t in any of their photos. The mom-of-two has since shared a handful of photos with her husband in them starting with Thanksgiving.

The Seewald family will welcome their third child sometime this spring. Keep checking back for updates and, of course, those monthly baby bump pictures that Jessa Duggar Seewald is sure to post just like she did with her other two kids.