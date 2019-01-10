Kate Beckinsale Had Cheeky Response To Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale engaged in some “very cozy” flirting with one another at Netflix’s Golden Globes after-party. A few eagle-eyed party goers told E! News that they shared some smiles and witty banter with one another while enjoying each other’s company.

“She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on. Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him,” a source revealed to E!. The source also revealed that Beckinsale seemed “very into” Davidson. Additionally, the duo caused the Saturday Night Live star’s pal Machine Gun Kelly to feel like a third wheel, and he spent the night chatting with the actress’ friend.

The insider from Netflix’s party revealed that the duo sat closely together for about an hour, sharing a bottle of champagne. When they parted ways, they gave each other a quick hug and left separately.

Both Davidson and Beckinsale have remained mum on the flirting rumors, but recently the Serendipity actress had a cheeky response to a fan question calling her out for the supposed romance. The 45-year-old posted a vintage photo of her mother, actress Judy Loe, to her Instagram — and one commenter threw some shade at Beckinsale.

“Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” Us Weekly reported that a concerned fan boldly posted.

“No that’s my mother. Easy mistake,” the Underworld actress clapped back.

Fresh off of his breakup with former fiancee Ariana Grande, Davidson has had some ups and downs while trying to move on from the split. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Davidson had fans worried that his mental health was declining, when he posted a note that alluded to the comedian no longer wanting to be alive. Grande reached out to Davidson on social media, and even ran to 30 Rock to be by her ex’s side, but was rebuffed.

Davidson’s seemingly on the mend these days, having been spotted out at a sporting event with Machine Gun Kelly. As E! reported, the two took in a Denver Nuggets game, and will star in the upcoming movie Big Time Adolescence together.

Beckinsale, who has been linked to several A-list actors, divorced her husband of 11 years, Len Wiseman, in 2015. She was recently spotted spending time with her ex, Michael Sheen, whom she shares her daughter with. She also was spotted hanging out with another ex, Matt Rife, whom she split from in 2017.