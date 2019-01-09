‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Cassie Randolph Tries To Clarify Details On Her Background After Colton’s Premiere

Cassie Randolph is one of Colton Underwood’s bachelorettes this winter on ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season. Cassie made a great first impression on Colton as well as on viewers, but it looks like she’s doing a bit of backpeddling and clarification now via social media.

On Tuesday, Cassie took to her Instagram page to thank Bachelor fans for all of their support. She noted that she had just started her first day of graduate classes so she wasn’t able to respond to everybody like she would typically try to do.

In addition to that, Randolph did make an effort to make a clarification about her portrayal on this season’s Bachelor. Specifically, she addressed how she has been presented in terms of her career.

Randolph’s ABC profile notes that she is a speech pathologist, and that is how the premiere has portrayed her as well. In actuality, Cassie acknowledges that she is a speech assistant, notated by the abbreviation SLPA, rather than a true speech pathologist, an SLP.

The Bachelor contestant says she was encouraged, seemingly by production, to leave the “assistant” part off of her profile. Randolph isn’t the first person to tweak their profession for the show, and she surely won’t be the last. However, it looks as if in this case, she perhaps got some pushback on it.

Cassie added that she never intended to misrepresent herself or minimize the commitment it takes to become a true SLP. It looks as if most Randolph’s Instagram followers appreciated her clarification and are rooting her on as her Bachelor journey continues.

Randolph mentioned graduate school classes and that she’ll be the class of 2020. As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Cassie is said to be working on a master’s in speech pathology via the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She currently has a bachelor’s degree from Biola University in communication sciences.

Not only was there a bit of clarification needed regarding Cassie’s career, but she’s also being called out for that adorable moment where she taught Colton some sign langauge. Former Dancing with the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco, who is deaf, took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to detail some mistakes that Randolph made.

Now how to sign them? 1) CUTE then point whoever like this ???????? 2) Move up to your nose area,???????? with your palm facing you (tap once on the outside of your nose and then over to the other side) 3) Pick one sign

a. 1st sign — pucker up a bit

b. 2nd sign is perfect — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) January 9, 2019

So far, it doesn’t appear that Cassie has addressed Nyle’s social media posts about this. While there are Bachelor fans defending her, DiMarco’s posts got plenty of support from those who do know sign lanugage and noticed themselves that she had made some mistakes.

These aren’t necessariliy huge snafus that will make it impossible for Cassie to remain endeared to Bachelor fans this season. However, it does bring what is surely some unwanted attention and she may receive more in a few weeks when she pops up on another show.

As the Inquisitr shared, Randolph is heavily featured on a show called Young Once and the upcoming Season 2 will focus extensively on unresolved feelings she had for her college boyfriend. These upcoming episodes were filmed last summer, so it may leave some wondering how sincere she was in being ready for love with Colton.

Will Cassie manage to be thick-skinned enough to get through this Bachelor season? Some would say that Colton already has some work to do in that regard, and even the most innocent of mistakes can solicit a fair amount of backlash among the show’s fans.

A lot of fans are already rooting for Colton Underwood to pick Cassie Randolph and Bachelor spoilers suggest that this is definitely a pairing to watch. How these two handle the attention that comes via being on the show and being on social media will be interesting for people to watch, that’s for certain.