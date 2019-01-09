‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, January 8: Zoe Questions Reese On What Happened During The Delivery

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, January 8 features Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) who was back from Catalina Island. He visited his daughter at the Forrester Creations studio and beat himself up about the night that Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) baby was born. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) tried to console her father with the fact that there was nothing he could have done.

Zoe Buckingham Questions Dr. Reese About The Delivery

The more that Zoe tried to reassure her father that what had happened to Hope was out of his hands, the more vague and cryptic his answers become. Per Soap Central, Reese told Zoe that she did not know because she was not there. He called the night of Beth’s birth the worst night of his life.

Zoe asked her dad what he thought that he had done wrong. Reese maintained his silence which Zoe construed as him saying there was nothing that he could have done differently.

Reese Misunderstood Zoe on Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe wanted to know if anybody was threatening Reese. She was actually asking if Hope or Liam’s family thought that he was acting negligently. For a moment, Reese was startled.

He thought that she was referring to him being threatened by the debt collector (Andrew Johnson). He denied it before he asked her where she had that. She clarified that she was talking about a malpractice suit and he said that he hoped it would not come to that.

Reese then suggested that Xander should move in. He said that he did not want his daughter to be alone in a strange city. Zoe said that Xander was not a German Shepherd, to which the physician replied, “A German Shepherd would be good too.”

Reese, talking about Hope’s delivery: “They don’t know everything.” Zoe: “What exactly is it that you think you could have done?” Uh oh!! Or what is it that he did do?? #BoIdandBeautiful #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/0luywY9fd7 — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) January 8, 2019

Steffy & Taylor Learn Of Beth’s Death

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) speculated if Hope had already given birth to the baby. Just then Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) popped in. He shared the news that Hope and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) baby had died. Steffy was visibly heartbroken for the couple. She wanted to see Hope, but Ridge advised her to go another day.

Taylor told Ridge to convey to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope that they were in her prayers. Ridge left after holding Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman), and mother and daughter talked about Hope and Liam’s devastating loss.

RT if this is how you felt when you found out about Beth. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/AHbX8J0MM6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2019

Liam & Hope Arrive Home on B&B

Brooke, Hope, and Liam arrived home to the cabin on the Logan estate. Hope remarked that the cabin looked the same although everything had changed. Hope was sullen and refused to eat. She looked at the various baby paraphernalia that was gifted. Noticing his wife’s pain, Liam offered to get rid of it. Hope did not want Beth’s stuff thrown away.

She started to cry and said that she can still feel the baby. They questioned why they had to lose their daughter. Liam said that one day they would have another baby, but nothing would replace Beth because she would always be their firstborn child.