Trump Appears To Be Fundraising Off His Border Wall Address To The Nation

The Trump campaign said it has a goal of $500,000 raised in a single day, spring-boarding off the president's speech as a means to do so.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to the American people tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern Time in order to address what he has called a “national security crisis” regarding his desire for a border wall on the U.S. southern border.

“I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border,” Trump wrote in a tweet he authored on Monday afternoon.

Apparently, Trump also seems pleased to try and grow his campaign coffers off of the crisis.

New York Times reporter Nick Corasaniti shared with his followers a screengrab in a tweet he issued out on Tuesday, just hours before the president was set to speak. In the screengrab, Corasaniti demonstrated that the Trump campaign was using the occasion of his speech to the American people as an opportunity to raise funds for the president’s re-election campaign, sending out a text message to individuals on the campaign’s mailing list.

The text was meant to be read as if the president had written it himself.

“I’m addressing the nation tonight at 9 PM EST,” the text read, according to Corasaniti’s tweet. “Get on the Official Secure The Border list my team sends me afterwards. Donate NOW.”

CLAIM: “I have never had so much support as I have in the last week over my stance for border security or, frankly, the wall or the barrier." FACT: No poll has found a majority of Americans support the wall or funding the wall or see it as a priorityhttps://t.co/hbWEMvD1Av — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 4, 2019

The link in the text message sends those who click it to a donation site where individuals are asked to make an emergency donation in the next five minutes, with a countdown clock included. It also states that the campaign’s goal is $500,000 in donations in a single day.

“The American people are demanding Democrats finally put America First and BUILD THE WALL….but Chuck and Nancy simply won’t listen,” the website states.

The claim is seemingly misleading, as previous reporting from the Inquisitr pointed out earlier on Tuesday. Polling on the subject of the border wall, in the third week of the government shutdown, shows that a majority of Americans do not want a border wall built on the southern border, with polls finding a gap opposed to such a measure by a range of 10-20 percentage points.

Trump has made a border wall a central demand of his, refusing to sign into law any bill that reaches his desk that would continue to fund the government unless it includes provisions for the wall’s construction. Congress, particularly the Democratic Party-led House of Representatives, has told Trump that funding for the border wall will not be included in any bill they pass, according to reporting from CNN.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi even said that Democrats would not negotiate on the subject.

“How many more times can we say no? Nothing for the wall,” Pelosi said last week.