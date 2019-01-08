Kelly Ripa Jokes That Her Body Looks Like Peter Pan No Matter What She Does

It’s no secret that Kelly Ripa has one of the best bodies in Hollywood… but she doesn’t really think about it that way.

The 48-year-old recently sat down with the Cut, where she talked about a number of topics, including her workout routine. The talk show personality says that she likes to do a number of different workouts throughout the week — including SoulCycle, runs in Central Park in the summer, and AKT, which is cardio-based dance classes.

But while she loves to switch up her workouts all of the time, the mother of three confesses that her body doesn’t really ever change.

“I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman.”

In the interview, Ripa also dished that she loves to drink coffee — and recently, at the suggestion of Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend, she started adding a little bit of collagen to her morning cup of coffee. As Ripa explains it, her morning cup of “Bullet Coffee” consists of coffee in addition to two shots of espresso, one tablespoon of ghee, and then a packet of collagen powder.

“Ryan’s girlfriend got me hooked on it and I just sort of believe that if I drink it every day, my hair will be as thick as hers. Then I blend it all together and have this frosty thick beverage,” Ripa shared. “I have a Starbucks latte when I get to Live. Then I will have a half a coffee after the show wraps. I have a great energy level. I don’t nap, and I fear that if I did nap it would probably make me stay awake all night.”

When she is not busy at work, Ripa is definitely busy spending quality time with her family. As fans of the talk show host know, Ripa is married to Riverdale star Mark Consuelos. A lot of the time, their schedules are conflicting — he’s in Canada shooting his show, while she’s in New York, filming episodes of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

But luckily, as the Inquisitr shared, the couple and their children were able to ring in the new year together. On New Year’s Day, Ripa posted a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around her husband. The 48-year-old appeared to be having a great time as she rocked a rainbow-colored shirt and a Happy New Year headband.

Consuelos shared the same photo to his account, as well as a few other snapshots of their children — 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin.

Kelly, Mark, and their children are obviously a loving family.