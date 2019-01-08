Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Chelsea Carabao Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, EFL Cup Semifinal First Leg

In a Cup clash of Premier League giants, Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinal.

In a what would be a major matchup involving two of the top four teams in the English Premier League, per Sky Sports, if it place in that league, will instead be a major matchup in the English League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup, when Tottenham Hotspur take on visiting Chelsea in the first leg of a 180-minute semifinal as Spurs look to get into position for their first trophy since 2008 when they also won the League Cup, in the match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English League Cup Tuesday semifinal first-leg showdown pitting the English Premier League’s third-place team Tottenham Hotspur against fourth-place Chelsea FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Tuesday, January 8, at 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium in London, England. Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 9 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Spurs-Blues Carabao Cup confrontation live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, or noon Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on Wednesday morning, January 9.

Chelsea last won the League Cup in 2015, and in fact have won the FA Cup four times, and the Premier League title three times since that 2008 Tottenham League Cup championship. But in 2015, Chelsea won the League Cup by defeating Spurs in the final, as the BBC reported, the last time Tottenham played in a final in any competition.

Spurs Manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his team is ready, after pounding Tranmere Rovers in an FA Cup match 7-0 just four days ago, and defeating Cardiff cIty 3-0 in a Premier League match three days before that, per Soccerway.

“Chelsea know how we play, we know how they play. It’s more about our performance and in 180 minutes we need to deserve to go through to the final,” the Spurs boss told TottenhamHotspur.com. “We know that tactics are secondary. The most important thing is the way we approach the game, our mentality. We need to fight for every ball.”

The winner of the Tottenham vs Chelsea semifinal will likely taken Manchester City in the League Cup final, as City draws League One opponent Burton Albion in the other semifinal.

18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi is in line fro get a start for Chelsea on Tuesday. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg,match, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free-of-charge seven-day trial period. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Spurs vs. Blues League Cup London derby clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the Sky Go platform. In Italy, the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea League Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Carabao Cup semifinal match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the quarterfinal cup match that takes place Tuesday in London.

Another way to follow the match live internationally is via Spurs Live Match Center online.

Throughout the Middle East — and in numerous African countries as well — the game will stream only via BeIn Sports Arabia. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, see LiveSoccerTV.com.